04.02.2026
EQS-News: Conference call on the results for the 1st quarter 2025/2026 (ending 31 December 2025) on 11 February 2026
Douglas AG
/ Key word(s): Conference/Quarter Results
Conference Call Invitation
Conference call on the results for the 1st quarter 2025/2026 (ending 31 December 2025) on 11 February 2026
Düsseldorf, 04 February 2026 – The DOUGLAS Group, Europe’s number one omnichannel destination for premium beauty, invites you to an analyst and investor update call on the first quarter 2025/2026 on 11 February 2026.
The conference call on the results will be held at 11:00 a.m. CET on 11 February 2026.
To participate in the conference call, please make use of one of the following options:
About the DOUGLAS Group
The DOUGLAS Group, with its commercial brands DOUGLAS, NOCIBÉ, Parfumdreams and Niche Beauty, is the number one omnichannel premium beauty destination in Europe. The DOUGLAS Group is inspiring customers to live their own kind of beauty by offering a unique assortment online and in around 1,960 stores. With unparalleled size and access to customers, the DOUGLAS Group is the partner of choice for brands and offers a premium range of selective and exclusive brands as well as own corporate brands. The assortment includes fragrances, color cosmetics, skin care, hair care, accessories as well as beauty services. Strengthening its successful omnichannel positioning while consistently developing superior customer experience is at the heart of the DOUGLAS Group strategy “Let it Bloom”. The winning business model is underpinned by the Group’s omnichannel proposition, leading brands, and data capabilities. In the financial year 2024/25, the DOUGLAS Group generated sales of 4.58 billion euros and employed more than 19,900 people across Europe. The DOUGLAS Group (Douglas AG) is listed at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
For further information please visit the DOUGLAS Group Website.
Investor Contact
Dafne Sanac
Director Investor Relations
