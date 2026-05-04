EQS-News: Conference call on the results for the 2nd quarter 2025/2026 (ending 31 March 2026) on 12 May 2026

EQS-News: Douglas AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Half Year Results

Conference call on the results for the 2nd quarter 2025/2026 (ending 31 March 2026) on 12 May 2026



04.05.2026 / 17:25 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Conference Call Invitation

Conference call on the results for the 2nd quarter 2025/2026 (ending 31 March 2026) on 12 May 2026

Düsseldorf, 04 May 2026 – The DOUGLAS Group, Europe’s number one omnichannel destination for premium beauty, invites you to an analyst and investor update call on the second quarter 2025/2026 on 12 May 2026.

The conference call on the results will be held at 11:00 a.m. CEST on 12 May 2026.

To participate in the conference call, please make use of one of the following options:

To participate in the audio conference, please use this link to register for the conference call. Please use this webcast link to follow the presentation when dialed in and mute the audio line.

You can follow the webcast with audio via this link.

About the DOUGLAS Group

The DOUGLAS Group, with its commercial brands DOUGLAS, NOCIBÉ, Parfumdreams and Niche Beauty, is the number one omnichannel premium beauty destination in Europe. The DOUGLAS Group is inspiring customers to live their own kind of beauty by offering a unique assortment online and in around 1,970 stores. With unparalleled size and access to customers, the DOUGLAS Group is the partner of choice for brands and offers a premium range of selective and exclusive brands as well as own corporate brands. The assortment includes fragrances, color cosmetics, skin care, hair care, accessories as well as beauty services. Strengthening its successful omnichannel positioning while consistently developing superior customer experience is at the heart of the DOUGLAS Group strategy “Let it Bloom”. The winning business model is underpinned by the Group’s omnichannel proposition, leading brands, and data capabilities. In the financial year 2024/25, the DOUGLAS Group generated sales of 4.58 billion euros and employed more than 19,900 people across Europe. The DOUGLAS Group (Douglas AG) is listed at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. For further information please visit the DOUGLAS Group Website.

Investor Contact

Dafne Sanac Director / Senior Principal Investor Relations

Phone: +49 151 55675545

Mail: ir@douglas.de