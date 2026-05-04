Douglas Aktie
WKN DE: BEAU1Y / ISIN: DE000BEAU1Y4
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04.05.2026 17:25:53
EQS-News: Conference call on the results for the 2nd quarter 2025/2026 (ending 31 March 2026) on 12 May 2026
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EQS-News: Douglas AG
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Half Year Results
Conference Call Invitation
Conference call on the results for the 2nd quarter 2025/2026 (ending 31 March 2026) on 12 May 2026
Düsseldorf, 04 May 2026 – The DOUGLAS Group, Europe’s number one omnichannel destination for premium beauty, invites you to an analyst and investor update call on the second quarter 2025/2026 on 12 May 2026.
The conference call on the results will be held at 11:00 a.m. CEST on 12 May 2026.
To participate in the conference call, please make use of one of the following options:
About the DOUGLAS Group
The DOUGLAS Group, with its commercial brands DOUGLAS, NOCIBÉ, Parfumdreams and Niche Beauty, is the number one omnichannel premium beauty destination in Europe. The DOUGLAS Group is inspiring customers to live their own kind of beauty by offering a unique assortment online and in around 1,970 stores. With unparalleled size and access to customers, the DOUGLAS Group is the partner of choice for brands and offers a premium range of selective and exclusive brands as well as own corporate brands. The assortment includes fragrances, color cosmetics, skin care, hair care, accessories as well as beauty services. Strengthening its successful omnichannel positioning while consistently developing superior customer experience is at the heart of the DOUGLAS Group strategy “Let it Bloom”. The winning business model is underpinned by the Group’s omnichannel proposition, leading brands, and data capabilities. In the financial year 2024/25, the DOUGLAS Group generated sales of 4.58 billion euros and employed more than 19,900 people across Europe. The DOUGLAS Group (Douglas AG) is listed at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. For further information please visit the DOUGLAS Group Website.
Investor Contact
Dafne Sanac Director / Senior Principal Investor Relations
Mail: ir@douglas.de
04.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Douglas AG
|Luise-Rainer-Strasse 7-11
|40235 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|ISIN:
|DE000BEAU1Y4
|WKN:
|BEAU1Y
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2320918
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2320918 04.05.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Douglas AG
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04.05.26
|Freundlicher Handel: SDAX bewegt letztendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
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04.05.26
|EQS-News: Conference call on the results for the 2nd quarter 2025/2026 (ending 31 March 2026) on 12 May 2026 (EQS Group)
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04.05.26
|Börse Frankfurt: SDAX notiert nachmittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
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04.05.26
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Douglas sacken nach Prognosesenkung ab (dpa-AFX)
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04.05.26
|XETRA-Handel: SDAX steigt mittags (finanzen.at)
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04.05.26
|ROUNDUP: Abschreibungen drücken Douglas tief in Verlustzone - Aktie fällt (dpa-AFX)
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04.05.26
|OFFIZIELLE KORREKTUR/ROUNDUP: Abschreibungen drücken Douglas tief in Verlustzone (dpa-AFX)
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04.05.26
|KORREKTUR/ROUNDUP: Abschreibungen drücken Douglas tief in Verlustzone (dpa-AFX)
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|Douglas Buy
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