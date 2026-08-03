Douglas Aktie
WKN DE: BEAU1Y / ISIN: DE000BEAU1Y4
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03.08.2026 09:18:54
EQS-News: Conference call on the results for the 3rd quarter 2025/2026 (ending 30 June 2026) on 12 August 2026
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EQS-News: Douglas AG
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement
Conference Call Invitation
Conference call on the results for the 3rd quarter 2025/2026 (ending 30 June 2026) on 12 August 2026
Düsseldorf, 03 August 2026 – The DOUGLAS Group, Europe’s number one omnichannel destination for premium beauty, invites you to an analyst and investor update call on the third quarter 2025/2026 on 12 August 2026.
The conference call on the results will be held at 11:00 a.m. CEST on 12 August 2026.
To participate in the conference call, please make use of one of the following options:
About the DOUGLAS Group
The DOUGLAS Group, with its commercial brands DOUGLAS, NOCIBÉ, Parfumdreams and Niche Beauty, is the number one omnichannel premium beauty destination in Europe. The DOUGLAS Group is inspiring customers to live their own kind of beauty by offering a unique assortment online and in around 1,970 stores. With unparalleled size and access to customers, the DOUGLAS Group is the partner of choice for brands and offers a premium range of selective and exclusive brands as well as own corporate brands. The assortment includes fragrances, color cosmetics, skin care, hair care, accessories as well as beauty services. Strengthening its successful omnichannel positioning while consistently developing superior customer experience is at the heart of the DOUGLAS Group strategy “Let it Bloom”. The winning business model is underpinned by the Group’s omnichannel proposition, leading brands, and data capabilities. In the financial year 2024/25, the DOUGLAS Group generated sales of 4.58 billion euros and employed more than 19,900 people across Europe. The DOUGLAS Group (Douglas AG) is listed at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. For further information please visit the DOUGLAS Group Website.
Dafne Sanac Director / Senior Principal Investor Relations Phone: +49 151 55675545
Mail: ir@douglas.de
03.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Douglas AG
|Luise-Rainer-Strasse 7-11
|40235 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|ISIN:
|DE000BEAU1Y4
|WKN:
|BEAU1Y
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900RLJJSL6ZU4P947
|EQS News ID:
|2376066
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2376066 03.08.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Douglas AG
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09:28
|Börse Frankfurt: SDAX steigt zum Start des Montagshandels (finanzen.at)
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09:18
|EQS-News: Conference call on the results for the 3rd quarter 2025/2026 (ending 30 June 2026) on 12 August 2026 (EQS Group)
|
29.07.26
|EQS-AFR: Douglas AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen (EQS Group)
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29.07.26
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|
28.07.26
|Schwache Performance in Frankfurt: SDAX beginnt die Dienstagssitzung mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
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28.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Douglas informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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27.07.26
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24.07.26
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Analysen zu Douglas AG
|22.07.26
|Douglas Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
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|Douglas Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|23.06.26
|Douglas Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
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|Douglas Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.06.26
|Douglas Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.07.26
|Douglas Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
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|Douglas Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|23.06.26
|Douglas Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.06.26
|Douglas Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.06.26
|Douglas Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.07.26
|Douglas Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.07.26
|Douglas Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|23.06.26
|Douglas Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|18.06.26
|Douglas Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.06.26
|Douglas Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.06.26
|Douglas Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.06.26
|Douglas Neutral
|UBS AG
|19.06.26
|Douglas Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.05.26
|Douglas Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.05.26
|Douglas Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Douglas AG
|8,13
|1,63%