EQS-News: Construction Begins in Finsterwalde: LION Smart Delivers Battery Storage Containers for Partner Renoc’s Large-Scale Project

EQS-News: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Construction Begins in Finsterwalde: LION Smart Delivers Battery Storage Containers for Partner Renoc’s Large-Scale Project



27.05.2026 / 11:57 CET/CEST

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Construction Begins in Finsterwalde: LION Smart Delivers Battery Storage Containers for Partner Renoc’s Large-Scale Project



Zug, 27 May 2026 – LION Smart Production GmbH, part of LION E-Mobility AG, announces a key project achievement for its BESS business. As part of a large-scale project by the project developer Renoc GmbH in Finsterwalde, the first BESS containers (Battery Energy Storage System) have been successfully delivered and positioned on-site. The LION Smart team is now on location and has commenced grid connection works to bring the facility into operation.



Large-scale project with a strong partner

The Finsterwalde project is one of the most significant energy storage projects in which LION Smart is currently involved as technology partner. Renoc GmbH is one of Germany’s leading project developers in the field of renewable energy and grid-scale storage solutions. The collaboration with Renoc and the local municipal utility reflects the growing demand for reliable and scalable storage technologies in Germany’s energy transition.



Construction phase 1: first stage

Upon completion of the first construction phase, the facility will provide an installed capacity of 5 MW with a storage capacity of 20 MWh. Commissioning is planned for July 2026 pending approval by the grid operator and the authorities. The project uses LION Smart BESS containers specifically designed for grid-connected applications, meeting the highest standards of reliability, safety, and system integration.



Construction phase 2: planned expansion

The project has been designed from the outset for a significant expansion. In the second construction phase, storage capacity is planned to increase to a total of 40 MWh at an installed power of 15 MW. This will make Finsterwalde one of the most powerful battery storage facilities in the region. The expansion is planned for early 2027.



LION Smart’s BESS pipeline continues to grow

The Finsterwalde project is part of LION Smart’s dynamically growing BESS project pipeline. The company is positioning itself as a systems supplier and technology partner for grid-scale storage solutions across Germany and Europe. The Finsterwalde facility serves as a reference and showcase project for future customers and investors.



Dr. Joachim Damasky, Managing Director LION Smart Production GmbH: “Finsterwalde is more than just a project for us – it proves that our BESS technology can be deployed reliably and efficiently in large-scale projects alongside strong partners like Renoc. We look forward to commissioning and everything that will follow.”

About LION E-Mobility AG:

LION E-Mobility AG is a manufacturer of lithium-ion battery packs. The company offers customized plug-and-play solutions for electric vehicles as well as for stationary and industrial applications. With a current annual production capacity of 2 GWh, LION is ideally positioned to address the growing demand for high-performance energy storage solutions. The company operates highly automated module assembly lines at its own production facility in Germany. LION's battery packs offer the highest standards in terms of safety, quality, and reliability. Founded in 2011, LION E-Mobility AG (ISIN: CH0560888270, WKN: A2QH 97) is listed on the stock exchanges in Munich, Frankfurt, and Hamburg.



www.lionemobility.com



About LION Smart GmbH

LION Smart GmbH is an innovative developer of battery systems focused on sustainable and high-performance energy storage solutions. The company offers cutting-edge technologies such as the immersion-cooled battery system and has comprehensive expertise in quality, industrialization, and production.



LION E-Mobility Investor Relations:

Kirchhoff Consult

lion@kirchhoff.de

ir@lionemobility.com | www.lionemobility.com



Media contact

LION Smart GmbH

press@lionsmart.com

www.lionsmart.com



About Renoc GmbH

Renoc GmbH is an experienced project developer in the field of renewable energy, with a focus on PV plants and grid-scale battery storage projects in Germany. The company manages projects across the entire value chain – from site development and permitting through financing and into operation.



Important notice / Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements and constitutes neither a binding offer nor a warranty commitment. The individual contractual terms of the respective purchase agreement and the wording of the issued bank guarantee shall prevail.

27.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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