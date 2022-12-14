|
14.12.2022 09:30:02
EQS-News: Continentale Versicherungsverbund relies on adesso standard products for the modernisation of its application landscape
Continentale Versicherungsverbund relies on adesso standard products for the modernisation of its application landscape
For the comprehensive modernisation of its application landscape, the Continentale Versicherungsverbund has opted for software from adesso insurance solutions GmbH. Host-based legacy systems will be replaced by the in|sure Ecosphere products for the property insurance and private health insurance lines. In addition, the commission management software will be licensed for a reliable and future-proof commission system in the association; the licence portion of the order was booked in the third quarter of 2022. With the acquisition of further software from in|sure Ecosphere, Continentale is continuing on the path of modernising its IT. The replacement of the host-based legacy systems with standard software for core processes in insurance is to be completed in 2026. The order also includes a long-term maintenance agreement.
"Modern and high-performance IT is a success factor for every company," emphasises Dr Thomas Niemöller, Chief Digital Officer at Continentale. "By digitally optimising our processes, we are positioned for the future in the long term. For this, we have a strong partner at our side in adesso."
About Continentale Versicherungsverbund auf Gegenseitigkeit
adesso Group
