EQS-News: Continentale Versicherungsverbund relies on adesso standard products for the modernisation of its application landscape

14.12.2022 09:30:02

Continentale Versicherungsverbund relies on adesso standard products for the modernisation of its application landscape

Continentale Versicherungsverbund relies on adesso standard products for the modernisation of its application landscape

Continentale Versicherungsverbund relies on adesso standard products for the modernisation of its application landscape

For the comprehensive modernisation of its application landscape, the Continentale Versicherungsverbund has opted for software from adesso insurance solutions GmbH. Host-based legacy systems will be replaced by the in|sure Ecosphere products for the property insurance and private health insurance lines. In addition, the commission management software will be licensed for a reliable and future-proof commission system in the association; the licence portion of the order was booked in the third quarter of 2022. With the acquisition of further software from in|sure Ecosphere, Continentale is continuing on the path of modernising its IT. The replacement of the host-based legacy systems with standard software for core processes in insurance is to be completed in 2026. The order also includes a long-term maintenance agreement.

"Modern and high-performance IT is a success factor for every company," emphasises Dr Thomas Niemöller, Chief Digital Officer at Continentale. "By digitally optimising our processes, we are positioned for the future in the long term. For this, we have a strong partner at our side in adesso."


 

About Continentale Versicherungsverbund auf Gegenseitigkeit
Continentale is not a group in the usual sense, because it sees itself as a "mutual insurance association". This basic understanding determines the actions in all areas and in all companies. It is based on the legal form of the parent company: at the head of the association is Continentale Krankenversicherung a.G. (founded in 1926), a mutual insurance association. Here, as in the entire association, the focus is on the needs of the customers. As an insurance association, Continentale is protected against takeovers. Further information at: www.continentale.de
 

adesso Group
With more than 7,500 employees and expected annual sales of more than EUR 800 million in 2022, adesso Group is one of the largest German IT service providers with outstanding growth opportunities. At its own locations in Germany, other locations in Europe and Turkey as well as at numerous local customers adesso offers consulting and software development services for optimising core business processes. adesso also offers ready-to-use software products for standard applications. The development of an own, industry-specific product portfolio opens up additional growth and earnings opportunities and is another key element of the adesso strategy. In 2020, adesso was awarded the title of the best employer of its size in Germany across all industries. After having already achieved first place among IT employers in 2016 and 2018, adesso was ranked first again in 2020.


Language: English
