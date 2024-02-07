EQS-News: Contract wins - Kontron signs 3 major railway contracts worth exceeding EUR 100m

EQS-News: Kontron AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Contract wins - Kontron signs 3 major railway contracts worth exceeding EUR 100m



07.02.2024

Vienna, February 07, 2024 – Kontron announces contract wins in Ireland, Austria, and Slovenia worth exceeding EUR 100m. With these milestone contracts, Kontron Transportation underlines its strong capability to deploy mission-critical communication systems along current customer requirements and acts as a reliable and long-term partner along the technology evolution from GSM-R to Future Railway Mobile Communication Systems (FRMCS).

In Ireland and Austria, the contracts will ensure the continued evolution of the proven and standardized GSM-R (Global System for Mobile Communication – Railway) on the Iarnród Éireann - Irish Rail and the ÖBB networks respectively, and the ongoing operations along established railways standards until the evolution of the mobile communication system to FRMCS is available, approved for use on the customer networks and fully deployed.

The GSM-R solution provided by Kontron Transportation and its technology partners meets the current and future requirements. Kontron’s methodology of maintaining the current mission-critical customer installations was the most practical option and also protected customer investments. Programs such as the DARTt+ (Dublin Area Rapid Transit) in Irland or the one now deployed in ÖBB simply couldn’t happen without the continued availability and reliability of the Kontron GSM-R network.

In Slovenia, the Divača – Koper railway connects the cargo port of Koper with the Slovenian and wider European railway network. Kontron in Slovenia in cooperation with its sister company Kontron Transportation, a global leading supplier of dedicated end-to-end communication solutions for mission-critical networks will design, test, commission and install the Global System for Mobile Communications-Railway (GSM-R) for efficient and secure communication for railway traffic management.

Designed to integrate with the existing GSM-R network used across the Slovenian railways, the system will provide coverage of the open track and tunnels of both the main line and supply lines found across the route.

“We are very pleased about the very good collaboration and long-term partnership with our customers. As a driving force in the definition of future communication standards, we offer our customers the possibility of a smooth migration and coexistence between GSM-R and a next-generation mobile communication system. For this, we have developed a program that guarantees the availability of GSM-R maintenance and support for as long as customers need it”, says Richard Neussl, COO of Kontron Transportation.

About Kontron AG

Kontron AG (www.kontron.com, ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) is a leading IoT technology company. For more than 20 years, Kontron has been supporting companies from a wide range of industries to achieve their business goals with intelligent solutions. From automated industrial operations, smarter and safer transport to advanced communications, medical, and energy solutions, the company delivers technologies that add value for its customers. Kontron is listed on the SDAX® and TecDAX® of the German Stock Exchange and has around 4,700 employees with subsidiaries in more than 20 countries around the world.

