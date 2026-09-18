Alzchem Group Aktie

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WKN DE: A41YHG / ISIN: DE000A41YHG1

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18.09.2026 13:17:03

EQS-News: Conversion to registered shares with a new ISIN DE000A41YHG1 is proceeding as planned – temporary discrepancies in portfolio displays are possible

EQS-News: Alzchem Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Conversion to registered shares with a new ISIN DE000A41YHG1 is proceeding as planned – temporary discrepancies in portfolio displays are possible

18.09.2026 / 13:17 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Alzchem Group AG: Conversion to registered shares with a new ISIN DE000A41YHG1 is proceeding as planned – temporary discrepancies in portfolio displays are possible

Trostberg, September 18, 2026 – Alzchem Group AG, a globally active specialty chemicals company, is currently implementing the conversion from bearer shares to registered shares, as resolved by the Annual General Meeting on May 5, 2026. The associated technical processes are proceeding as planned. In particular, the shares can already be traded under the new ISIN. However, the adjustment of individual shareholders’ securities account balances will occur on a staggered basis; it is expected to be completed by September 21, 2026.

During this phase, individual securities accounts may temporarily still display the previous (bearer) share position or even a value of EUR 0. These discrepancies in the securities account display, however, have no impact on the number of shares held by shareholders or the associated rights. The right to sell the shares is also not restricted by the change. In the event of any discrepancies, shareholders should contact their custodian bank immediately.

 

About Alzchem

Alzchem is an internationally leading ingredients company that provides sustainable solutions for global challenges such as climate change, population growth, defense, and rising life expectancy with highly functional specialty products. Its portfolio includes products that are highly relevant to its customers’ end uses. Alzchem is positioned as the global market leader in numerous niche markets. The ingredients produced by Alzchem are used in human and animal nutrition as well as in agriculture, among other areas. They thus make an important contribution to efficiently securing the global food supply. Pharmaceutical raw materials and high-quality creatine products also support healthy aging and modern health concepts. In addition, Alzchem is active in the fields of renewable energies and customer-specific specialty syntheses, as well as with essential high-performance products for safety-related applications. Consistent “Made in Germany” production stands for the highest quality, technological expertise, and reliable supply security.

With over 1,700 employees at four locations in Germany, one plant in Sweden, and three sales companies in the USA, China, and England, Alzchem generated sales of EUR 562.1 million and EBITDA of EUR 116.5 million in 2025.


18.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Alzchem Group AG
Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32
83308 Trostberg
Germany
Phone: +498621862888
Fax: +49862186502888
E-mail: ir@alzchem.com
Internet: www.alzchem.com
ISIN: DE000A41YHG1
WKN: A41YHG
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart
LEI Code: 8945004EL7WZK3ERG181
EQS News ID: 2401684

 
End of News EQS News Service

2401684  18.09.2026 CET/CEST

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