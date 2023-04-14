EQS-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Noteholders' meetings vote for extension of bond maturities

EQS-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Bond/Miscellaneous

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Noteholders' meetings vote for extension of bond maturities



14.04.2023 / 12:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corestate: Noteholders' meetings vote for extension of bond maturities

Bond investors unanimously decide to roll over the notes until the end of July 2023

Extension enables the development of an alternative restructuring concept

Luxembourg, April 14, 2023 Today's noteholders' meetings for the EUR 200 million 2022 convertible notes and the EUR 300 million 2023 notes (together the "Notes") issued by Corestate Capital Holding S.A. ("Corestate") unanimously approved a rollover of the final maturity date to 31 July 2023, a deferral of interest payments and the waiver of certain termination rights.

The resolutions adopted enable Corestate to conclude the currently ongoing discussions on the concrete form of an alternative restructuring concept ("Alternative Concept") to present this to the noteholders for a vote at a later meeting. A key feature of the alternative concept is that it can in principle be implemented without the availability of audited financial statements, as Corestate has not yet been able to appoint an auditor for the 2022 financial year.

The execution of each of the resolutions is subject to the condition precedent of the extension and amendment of the existing lock-up agreements between Corestate and the Ad Hoc Committee of noteholders and the shareholders and the provision of bridge financing of at least EUR 15 million until 12 May 2023.

Press and Investor Relations Contact

Dr. Kai Gregor Klinger

T: +49 69 3535630-107 / M: +49 152 22755400

ir@corestate-capital.com

About Corestate Capital Holding S.A. (Corestate)

Corestate is an investment manager and co-investor with 17.2 billion in assets under management in the core business. The company sees itself as a manager for the entire length of the real estate value chain. Thanks to its fully integrated real estate platform, it is able to offer investors a wide range of services, especially the opportunity to invest in large-scale societal trends such as urbanization, demographic shifts or sustainability trends that will continue to have a decisive influence on the living and working environment in the long term. The consistent focus on asset classes that will be successful in the long run constitutes a central cornerstone of the company strategy. At Corestate, all concepts are supported with ESG expertise that is unique to the industry. With more than 400 experts, Corestate offers clients and investors a full range of services and consultation from a single source, from project financing and real estate management to sales. Corestate is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and operates as a respected business partner for institutional and semi-institutional investors as well as high-net-worth private investors in 11 countries across Europe, with offices in Luxembourg, Frankfurt, Munich, Zurich, Paris and Madrid. Please visit www.corestate-capital.com for further information.

Forward-looking statement

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by our management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial position, development or performance of the Company and the estimates given here. These factors include those described in published reports. These reports are available on our website www.corestate-capital.com. The Company assumes no obligation whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments. No inappropriate significance should be attached to forward-looking statements, which apply only to the date of this communication.