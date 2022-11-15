EQS-News: Corestate sees weak business performance in the first nine months of 2022 goodwill impairments and one-off effects negatively impact adjusted net profit

EQS-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Interim Report

Corestate sees weak business performance in the first nine months of 2022 goodwill impairments and one-off effects negatively impact adjusted net profit

Group revenues of around 50m substantially below previous year due to slump in debt business

EBITDA of -108m and adjusted net profit of -137m heavily burdened by one-off effects

Programme to increase efficiency and reduce costs to continue

Bond restructuring enter final phase

Luxembourg, 15 November 2022 The Corestate Capital Group (Corestate) has published its results for the first nine months of 2022. In its core business, real estate equity and real estate debt, assets under management amounted to 17.3bn as at 30 September 2022 (2021: 20.0bn). On the income side, aggregated revenues and gains from continuing operations in the reporting period 2022 were down and stood at 49.7m (previous year: 156.7m). The noticeable decline in macroeconomic conditions in combination with interest rate and Inflation trends has led to a substantial slump in transaction volume in the real estate sector since early this year. As a result, the Group and especially the Real Estate Debt segment has seen a sharp fall in revenue from structuring and financial advisory services. In addition, the restructuring process of the Stratos funds has meant the end of income from performance fees, pushing aggregated revenues and gains in the Debt segment down to a low 20.0m (previous year: 91.7m). Revenue in the Real Estate Equity segment stood at 44.0m (previous year: 59.2m), primarily on account of the near complete loss of transaction-related income compared to the previous year.

In the first nine months of 2022, consolidated EBITDA from continuing operations amounted to -108.3m, compared to 53.4m in the previous year. This development was primarily due to one-off expenses for risk provisioning and impairments related to bridge loans, performance fees and real estate projects. At the end of September 2022, the company has written off the entire goodwill of HFS as an expense on account of the perspective business development and the associated earnings expectations going forward. In consideration of all expense items, including impairments and write-downs on goodwill and intangible assets, the Group recorded net income from continuing operations of -581.9m (previous year: 4.1m). Net profit from continuing operations, adjusted for one-off effects from write-downs and deferred taxes, currently stands at -137.4m (previous year: 25.2m).

In the third quarter, the Management Board systematically continued the measures initiated at the beginning of the year to increase efficiency and reduce costs as well as adjust existing capacities to current business volumes. The declared aim remains achieving a structural transformation of the Group into an efficient and effective investment house with the existing focus on real estate equity and debt business by the end of the year. To this end, operating units will continue to be bundled, duplicate functions and overheads reduced, individual locations closed, and all non-personnel costs and other expenses reviewed.

Beyond the operational and market challenges, securing the Groups liquidity remains a top priority. At the end of September 2022, the Groups net financial debt amounted to 556.4m (2021: 526.5m), while the Groups consolidated cash and cash equivalents stood at 40.1m (2021: 65.1m). With regard to the two maturing bonds a 188m convertible bond (November 2022) and a 300m bond (April 2023) the Management Board continued the talks with a group of major bondholders and their advisors as well as several potential equity investors in the third quarter in order to explore a viable alternative refinancing solution. A vote on the necessary amendments to the articles of association is scheduled to be held at an extraordinary general meeting on 22 November 2022. The company has also invited the holders of its two bonds to creditor meetings to be held on 28 November 2022 to decide on the restructuring concepts that have been submitted. The corresponding resolution proposals and documents are available on the companys website at https://corestate-capital.com/en/nhm/.

The complete interim statement is available here: https://corestate-capital.com/en/aktionaere/publications/

Key Figures (continued operations)

9M-2022 9M-2021 Aggregated Revenues and Gains Mio. 49.7 156.7 Revenue from Real Estate Equity Mio. 44.0 59.2 Revenue from Real Estate Debt Mio. 20.0 91.7 Income from Other Segments Mio. -14.3 5.8 EBITDA Mio. -108.3 53.4 Net Profit Mio. -581.9 4.1 Adjusted Net Profit1 Mio. -137.4 25.2 Earnings per Share -17.02 0.14 30.09.2022 31.12.2021 Book Value Equity per Share 1.22 18.31 Total Equity Mio. 42.6 626.2 Number of Shares outstanding Mio. 34.2 34.2 Equity Ratio % 5.6 44.3 Cash and Cash Equivalents Mio. 40.1 65.1 Net Debt Mio. 556.4 526.5 Financial Leverage (Net Debt / EBITDA) - 12.0x Total Assets under Management Mrd. 17.3 20.0 Number of Employees FTE 446 811

Press and Investor Relations Contact

Thomas Fritsche

T: +49 69 3535630-106 / M: +49 162 1036025

ir@corestate-capital.com

