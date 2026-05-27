EQS-News: Corporate News: Statement from KTM AG regarding current media reports on Enduro Models

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Corporate News: Statement from KTM AG regarding current media reports on Enduro Models



27.05.2026 / 08:22 CET/CEST

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Corporate News

Statement from KTM AG regarding current media reports on Enduro Models

Mattighofen, 27 May 2026

KTM AG firmly rejects the allegations made in recent media reports that KTM is placing illegal motorcycles on the market. The KTM Group sells its motorcycles exclusively in compliance with applicable European regulations.

The reporting is based on a fundamental misunderstanding: At their core, enduro models are sports machines that, in their homologated delivery condition, are also permitted to be ridden on public roads. This dual-use capability is intentional, necessary, and standard across the industry: In order for enduro machines to participate in official competitions, they must be delivered in a homologated condition in accordance with the regulations of the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM). This is neither a KTM-specific practice nor a procedure that would give KTM any undue competitive advantage over its peers. All KTM-, Husqvarna-, and GASGAS-branded enduro models leave our factory exclusively in a road-legal, homologated condition.

At the customer's request, these machines can be configured by the authorized dealer for competition and off-road use after purchase. Buyers of our enduro machines are expressly informed that road approval expires upon conversion for competition use, and that the vehicle may no longer be used on public roads.

The enduro models sold in Europe account for approximately 3% of KTM's global sales.

The emissions issues raised in the reports also warrant an objective assessment: According to the German Federal Environment Agency, motorcycles account for approximately 0.3% of total CO2 emissions in Germany. Enduro competition models represent only a small fraction of this. Their annual mileage is many times lower than that of street motorcycles, as they are used for only a few hours per year in sport and training activities.

Further information

Corporate Communications

E-Mail: communications@ktm.com

Website: www.ktm.com