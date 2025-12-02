EQS-News: Correction of a release from 01/12/2025, 14:26 CET/CEST - Turnover and order backlog development at the end of the 2025/2026 fiscal half-year (November 30, 2025)

EQS-News: CEOTRONICS AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Preliminary Results

Turnover and order backlog development at the end of the 2025/2026 fiscal half-year (November 30, 2025)



Group turnover approx. € 34.2 million // Group order backlog approx. € 39.6 million // Turnover and earnings targets confirmed // Positive market environment supports mid-term turnover target of € 65 million



According to preliminary figures, CEOTRONICS AG achieved record half-year turnover of approximately € 34.2 million in the reporting period from June 1, 2025, to November 30, 2025. This represents an increase in turnover of approximately 61.5%.



Order income after six months of the 2025/2026 fiscal year amounts to approximately € 13.8 million, which is approximately € 7 million (approx. 33.5%) below the level of the same period last year. The consolidated order backlog as of November 30, 2025, decreased by approximately 43.9% to approximately € 39.6 million. The previous year's figure included both SmG lots “2024” and “2025,” which will have been fully delivered and invoiced by the beginning of December 2025. Both prior-year comparative figures were at record levels.



Final and detailed half-year figures (including results) will be published with the 2025/2026 half-year financial report after they have been determined, probably at the end of January 2026.



"CEOTRONICS AG delivered a phenomenal performance in the first half of the year. Turnover increased enormously. The order backlog and order income for the current fiscal year would have been significantly higher if we had received the long-awaited order for the third SmG lot “2026” for up to 50,000 systems, which has already been approved by the Defense Committee, before the end of the half-year. On a positive note, German defense spending is expected to rise to € 108.2 billion in 2026 (2025: € 86.35 billion). Of this total expenditure on national defense, € 25.51 billion is to be covered by the special fund," announced Chairman of the Management Board and CEO Thomas H. Günther.



CEOTRONICS AG (ISIN: DE0005407407), Adam-Opel-Straße 6, 63322 Rödermark, Germany, is listed on the Basic Board and admitted to trading on Xetra.

