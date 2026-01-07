Scout24 Aktie

07.01.2026 11:16:04

EQS-News: Correction of a release from 07/01/2026, 10:51 CET/CEST - Scout24 SE: Appointment of new CFO at Scout24 SE: Martin Mildner to succeed Dirk Schmelzer as of 1 March 2026

EQS-News: Scout24 SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Correction of a release from 07/01/2026, 10:51 CET/CEST - Scout24 SE: Appointment of new CFO at Scout24 SE: Martin Mildner to succeed Dirk Schmelzer as of 1 March 2026

07.01.2026 / 11:16 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Appointment of new CFO at Scout24 SE: Martin Mildner to succeed Dirk Schmelzer as of 1 March 2026

Munich / Berlin, 7 January 2026 The Supervisory Board of Scout24 SE has appointed Martin Mildner as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Management Board, effective 1 March 2026. Martin Mildner succeeds Dirk Schmelzer, who is leaving the company at his own request on 28 February 2026, after more than six successful years.

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Hans-Holger Albrecht, welcomes Martin Mildner as the new CFO: “With Martin Mildner, the Supervisory Board is gaining a highly qualified finance and capital market expert with extensive experience as CFO of listed companies. With his deep understanding of digital business models, Martin Mildner is the ideal choice for the position of CFO at Scout24.”

Hans-Holger Albrecht thanks Dirk Schmelzer for his commitment and achievements: “In his more than six years as CFO, Dirk Schmelzer has played an instrumental role in shaping the company's strategic direction. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to him and wish him all the best for the future.”

Ralf Weitz, CEO of Scout24 SE: “I would like to thank Dirk Schmelzer for his close collaboration over many years. Scout24 is excellently positioned and is now the innovation leader in the field of digital real estate marketplaces in Europe. I look forward to shaping the next chapter of growth together with Martin Mildner and the management team.”

Martin Mildner, designated CFO: “Scout24 is one of Germany’s most impressive digital companies with strong financial results. I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for their trust, and I look forward to working with the entire Scout24 team.”

About Scout24

Scout24 is one of the leading tech companies in Germany. With the marketplace ImmoScout24, for residential and commercial real estate, we successfully bring together homeowners, real estate agents, tenants, and buyers – and we have been doing so for more than 25 years. With approx. 19 million users per month on the website or in the app, ImmoScout24 is the market leader for digital real estate listing and search. To digitise the process of real estate transactions, ImmoScout24 is continuously developing new products and building up a networked, data-rich ecosystem for renting, buying, and commercial real estate in Germany and Austria. Scout24 is a European stock corporation (ISIN: DE000A12DM80, Ticker: G24) and member of the DAX, the Dax 50 ESG and the DAX 50 ESG+. Further information is available on LinkedIn.

 

Contact for Investor Relations
Filip Lindvall
Vice President Group Strategy & Investor Relations
Tel: +49 30 2430 11917
E-Mail: ir@scout24.com

Contact for Media Relations
Jorin Verges
Director Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 30 2430 10620
E-Mail: mediarelations@scout24.com

 

 


07.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Invalidenstraße 65
10557 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: ir@scout24.com
Internet: www.scout24.com
ISIN: DE000A12DM80
WKN: A12DM8
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2256188

 
End of News EQS News Service

2256188  07.01.2026 CET/CEST

