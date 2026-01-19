EQS-News: Correction of a release from 19/01/2026, 11:45 CET/CEST - Viromed Medical AG: Ex-vivo lung study marks milestone for research and approval

EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Correction of a release from 19/01/2026, 11:45 CET/CEST - Viromed Medical AG: Ex-vivo lung study marks milestone for research and approval



19.01.2026 / 12:56 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE

Viromed Medical AG: Ex-vivo lung study marks milestone for research and approval

Rellingen, 19 January 2026 – Viromed Medical AG (“Viromed”; ISIN: DE000A40ZVN7), a medical technology company and pioneer in cold plasma technology, will conduct the announced ex-vivo study on vital lungs in cooperation with Saarland University and Hannover Medical School (MHH) in February and March 2026. For this purpose, Viromed has concluded an agreement with Prof. Dr. Sascha Kreuer of Saarland University. The study represents a significant milestone for the further development of Viromed’s technology platform as well as for accelerated research and approval processes.

The focus of the investigation is an isolated lung model capable of ventilation and perfusion, which replicates the physiological properties of the human lung with a high degree of accuracy. The genetic similarity to humans is around 95%. The planned tests will extend over a period of four to six weeks. The underlying lung model has already been successfully validated and enables reproducible measurements on vital organs over longer periods of time. It serves to confirm the already validated data from MHH and the Helmholtz Centre for Infection Research (HZI), which will be published in specialist journals in the near future.

Acceleration of research and approval

The ex-vivo procedure enables significant time savings of up to four to six months compared to conventional study approaches. Ethics applications, euthanasia notifications and regulatory hurdles are eliminated, as no animal experiments or studies in humans are required. This means that a considerable portion of previously necessary human studies can be replaced or prepared.

Uwe Perbandt, member of the Management Board of Viromed Medical AG, explains: “With the ex-vivo lung study, we are addressing key challenges in pharmaceutical and medical development: long development cycles, high costs and complex regulatory requirements. At the same time, it is an important door opener for Viromed to new clinical fields of application – particularly in intensive care medicine, in sepsis-related questions through to multi-organ failure. The method we use has the potential to significantly shorten preclinical research phases and to substantially increase the informative value of the data obtained. In addition, it opens up prospects for physical therapies without systemic toxicity. For Viromed, this means that the approval process for PulmoPlas® will be significantly shortened.”

In parallel, Viromed has concluded a binding agreement on an investment of around 35 percent in the spin-off of Saarland University, which is the entity responsible for this research model.

The research model is based on a globally unique research approach that is currently only available to a very limited extent and is in high demand in the pharmaceutical industry. It opens up new possibilities to test active substances, forms of administration and medical technologies at an early stage and with a high level of validation – particularly in the field of inhalative drug delivery. This is considered the future standard in lung medicine. By using a vital organ, the model has a high physiological informative value and allows an isolated investigation of the lung compartment under realistic conditions and replaces experiments on animals and humans. In addition, the procedure enables the investigation of drug distribution, metabolism and elimination and thus opens up new approaches for preclinical pharmacological studies.

Further information on the research model of Saarland University is available here:

https://www.uni-saarland.de/aktuell/lebende-lunge-ersetzt-tierversuche-39682.html.

About Viromed Medical AG

Viromed Medical AG specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of medical products. The operating business of the company, which has been listed on the stock exchange since October 2022, focuses on the distribution of innovative cold plasma technology for medical applications via its wholly owned subsidiary Viromed Medical GmbH. Viromed can draw on a broad customer base in the DACH region and beyond. Viromed is pursuing the goal of further advancing the use of cold plasma technology in medicine in the coming years and realizing the corresponding growth potential.

www.viromed-medical-ag.de



Contact Viromed

E-Mail: kontakt@viromed-medical.de



Press contact

E-mail: viromed@kirchhoff.de