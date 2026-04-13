EQS-News: CPI Europe AG completes the disposal of two retail parks in Italy

EQS-News: CPI Europe AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Real Estate

CPI Europe AG completes the disposal of two retail parks in Italy



13.04.2026 / 16:25 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CPI Europe AG

Wienerbergstrasse 9

1100 Vienna, Austria

FN 114425y Commercial Court in Vienna

UID: ATU 37681807

Data Processing Register No. 0607274



Press Release – Corporate News

Vienna, 13 April 2026



CPI Europe AG completes the disposal of two retail parks in Italy

CPI Europe AG (“CPI Europe” or “the Company”) has sold two retail parks, STOP SHOP San Fior and STOP SHOP Terminal Nord Udine, completing our exit from the Italian retail park market. The transaction was finalised under favourable market conditions following active portfolio management.

STOP SHOP San Fior, developed in 2017 and 2019, is a convenience retail park with tenants including C&A, Decathlon, MediaWorld and Burger King. STOP SHOP Terminal Nord Udine, opened in 2008 and acquired in 2022, is one of the largest assets in the STOP SHOP portfolio, anchored by Carrefour. The properties, provide combined gross lettable area of nearly 60,000 sqm.

“The transaction reflects our active portfolio management and supports our capital strategy. Proceeds will primarily reduce debt and fund investments in core markets, particularly the expansion of STOP SHOP in Central and Eastern Europe,” said Pavel Mechura, Executive Board member of CPI Europe. The Company is currently developing four retail parks in Croatia, with more planned across Serbia, Hungary and Croatia for 2027–2028.

The sale aligns with CPI Europe’s strategy of reducing leverage while reinvesting in higher-growth opportunities, alongside modernising and improving the sustainability of its portfolio.

For additional information contact:

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Simone Korbelius

communications@cpi-europe.com

investor.relations@cpi-europe.com



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