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CPI Europe Aktie

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WKN DE: A2JN9W / ISIN: AT0000A21KS2

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13.04.2026 16:25:04

EQS-News: CPI Europe AG completes the disposal of two retail parks in Italy

EQS-News: CPI Europe AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Real Estate
CPI Europe AG completes the disposal of two retail parks in Italy

13.04.2026 / 16:25 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI Europe AG

Wienerbergstrasse 9

1100 Vienna, Austria

 

FN 114425y Commercial Court in Vienna

UID: ATU 37681807

Data Processing Register No. 0607274

 
Press Release – Corporate News

Vienna, 13 April 2026


CPI Europe AG completes the disposal of two retail parks in Italy

CPI Europe AG (“CPI Europe” or “the Company”) has sold two retail parks, STOP SHOP San Fior and STOP SHOP Terminal Nord Udine, completing our exit from the Italian retail park market. The transaction was finalised under favourable market conditions following active portfolio management.

STOP SHOP San Fior, developed in 2017 and 2019, is a convenience retail park with tenants including C&A, Decathlon, MediaWorld and Burger King. STOP SHOP Terminal Nord Udine, opened in 2008 and acquired in 2022, is one of the largest assets in the STOP SHOP portfolio, anchored by Carrefour. The properties, provide combined gross lettable area of nearly 60,000 sqm.

“The transaction reflects our active portfolio management and supports our capital strategy. Proceeds will primarily reduce debt and fund investments in core markets, particularly the expansion of STOP SHOP in Central and Eastern Europe,” said Pavel Mechura, Executive Board member of CPI Europe. The Company is currently developing four retail parks in Croatia, with more planned across Serbia, Hungary and Croatia for 2027–2028.

The sale aligns with CPI Europe’s strategy of reducing leverage while reinvesting in higher-growth opportunities, alongside modernising and improving the sustainability of its portfolio.

 

For additional information contact:
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Simone Korbelius

communications@cpi-europe.com
investor.relations@cpi-europe.com


For more CPI Europe content, visit our website: cpi-europe.com

Follow us on LinkedIn

 


13.04.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: CPI Europe AG
Wienerbergstraße 9
1100 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43 (0) 1 88090
E-mail: Investor.Relations@cpi-europe.com
Internet: http://cpi-europe.com/
ISIN: AT0000A21KS2
WKN: A2JN9W
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Warschau, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 2307364

 
End of News EQS News Service

2307364  13.04.2026 CET/CEST

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