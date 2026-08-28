CPI Europe Aktie
WKN DE: A2JN9W / ISIN: AT0000A21KS2
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28.08.2026 18:01:44
EQS-News: CPI Europe announces unaudited results for the first half of 2026
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EQS-News: CPI Europe AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results
CPI Europe AG
FN 114425y Commercial Court in Vienna
Press Release – Corporate News
CPI Europe announces unaudited results for the first half of 2026
CPI Europe closed the first half of 2026 with sound operating performance, thus confirming the effectiveness of the strategic portfolio adjustment which began in 2025. Rental income rose to €291.4 million, supported by the acquisition of the CPI BYTY residential property portfolio in the Czech Republic during November 2025 and by an increase of 2.4% in like-for-like rental income. Consequently, the results of operations improved to €224.3 million.
Revaluations (standing investments, properties under development and property sales) for the first six months of 2026 totalled €63.8 million. Operating profit (EBIT) totalled EUR 267.2 million. Financial results improved to minus €67.0 million, above all due to positive valuation effects from interest rate derivatives. Earnings before tax (EBT) totalled €200.2 million and net profit equalled €158.3 million.
High quality property portfolio
CPI Europe continued the systematic optimisation of its real estate portfolio during the reporting period. In addition to investments in standing assets, the company sold properties which are not compatible with the corporate strategy or have only limited growth potential. This approach was reflected in strategic property sales totalling €321.7 million in the first half of 2026.
CPI Europe’s property portfolio included 355 properties with a combined value of €8,574.7 million and 3.8 million sqm of rentable space as of 30 June 2026. The occupancy rate equalled 93.5% and the gross return 6.9%.
Robust balance sheet
CPI Europe had a robust balance sheet structure as of 30 June 2026 with an equity ratio of 49.6% and consolidated leverage ratio of 40.2%. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to €346.8 million.
The IFRS book value per share rose to €33.50. The EPRA NTA per share increased to €37.92 at the end of June 2026 and reflected the net profit recorded for the first half of the current financial year.
Outlook
CPI Europe intends to concentrate on its core business and on the further optimisation of its real estate portfolio in the coming months. A key focus will include the active development of the Czech residential portfolio and the expansion of retail parks.
In line with the strategic portfolio optimisation, CPI Europe is currently evaluating the possibility of combining the retail properties held by CPI Europe, S IMMO and CPI Property Group under a single corporate holding company. That will further concentrate the Group’s focus on retail properties, facilitate asset management and the arrangement of external financing, and drive future growth in the retail business.
S IMMO AG announced results for the first half of 2026 on 27 August 2026. The real estate portfolio included 106 properties with a combined carrying amount of €3,152.7 million as of 30 June 2026.
The consequent implementation of the corporate strategy and further development of the portfolio supported robust operating results, despite the sale of individual properties. The 2.9% increase in like-for-like rental income underscores the positive development of the standing investment portfolio. Net business income totalled €95.8 million and profit for the first half of 2026 amounted to €44.4 million. The year-on-year decline resulted primarily from lower gains on disposal of properties, negative revaluation results and the effects of hotel sales.
For more CPI Europe content, visit our website: cpi-europe.com
28.08.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CPI Europe AG
|Wienerbergstraße 9
|1100 Vienna
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 (0) 1 88090
|E-mail:
|Investor.Relations@cpi-europe.com
|Internet:
|http://cpi-europe.com/
|ISIN:
|AT0000A21KS2
|WKN:
|A2JN9W
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Warschau, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|LEI Code:
|5299000DUMZ99SBBX121
|EQS News ID:
|2390432
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2390432 28.08.2026 CET/CEST
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