EQS-News: CPI Europe announces unaudited results for the first half of 2026

EQS-News: CPI Europe AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

CPI Europe announces unaudited results for the first half of 2026



28.08.2026 / 18:01 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CPI Europe AG

Wienerbergstrasse 9

1100 Vienna, Austria

FN 114425y Commercial Court in Vienna

VAT ID: ATU 37681807

Press Release – Corporate News

Vienna, 28 August 2026

CPI Europe announces unaudited results for the first half of 2026

Real estate portfolio with a value of €8,574.7 million

Rental income increased to €291.4 million

EBIT at €267.2 million due to lower revaluation results

Net profit equalled €158.3 million

Cash and cash equivalents increased to €346.8 million

Equity ratio of 49.6% and consolidated leverage ratio of 40.2%

EPRA NTA per share increased to €37.92

KEY DATA Q1–Q2 2026 Q1–Q2 2025 ? IN % Rental income € million 291.4 280.6 3.8 Results of asset management € million 251.2 233.4 7.6 Results from owner-operated hotels € million (0.1) 1.5 n.a. Results of property sales € million 12.2 (6.2) n.a. Results of property development € million (1.1) (0.5) = (100.0) Results of operations € million 224.3 195.1 15.0 Revaluation results € million 63.8 136.5 (53.3) Operating profit (EBIT) € million 267.2 324.8 (17.7) Financial results € million (67.0) (79.1) 15.4 Earnings before tax (EBT) € million 200.2 245.7 (18.5) Net profit € million 158.3 211.0 (25.0)

CPI Europe closed the first half of 2026 with sound operating performance, thus confirming the effectiveness of the strategic portfolio adjustment which began in 2025. Rental income rose to €291.4 million, supported by the acquisition of the CPI BYTY residential property portfolio in the Czech Republic during November 2025 and by an increase of 2.4% in like-for-like rental income. Consequently, the results of operations improved to €224.3 million.

Revaluations (standing investments, properties under development and property sales) for the first six months of 2026 totalled €63.8 million. Operating profit (EBIT) totalled EUR 267.2 million. Financial results improved to minus €67.0 million, above all due to positive valuation effects from interest rate derivatives. Earnings before tax (EBT) totalled €200.2 million and net profit equalled €158.3 million.

High quality property portfolio

CPI Europe continued the systematic optimisation of its real estate portfolio during the reporting period. In addition to investments in standing assets, the company sold properties which are not compatible with the corporate strategy or have only limited growth potential. This approach was reflected in strategic property sales totalling €321.7 million in the first half of 2026.

CPI Europe’s property portfolio included 355 properties with a combined value of €8,574.7 million and 3.8 million sqm of rentable space as of 30 June 2026. The occupancy rate equalled 93.5% and the gross return 6.9%.

Robust balance sheet

CPI Europe had a robust balance sheet structure as of 30 June 2026 with an equity ratio of 49.6% and consolidated leverage ratio of 40.2%. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to €346.8 million.

The IFRS book value per share rose to €33.50. The EPRA NTA per share increased to €37.92 at the end of June 2026 and reflected the net profit recorded for the first half of the current financial year.

Outlook

CPI Europe intends to concentrate on its core business and on the further optimisation of its real estate portfolio in the coming months. A key focus will include the active development of the Czech residential portfolio and the expansion of retail parks.

In line with the strategic portfolio optimisation, CPI Europe is currently evaluating the possibility of combining the retail properties held by CPI Europe, S IMMO and CPI Property Group under a single corporate holding company. That will further concentrate the Group’s focus on retail properties, facilitate asset management and the arrangement of external financing, and drive future growth in the retail business.



The half-year financial report by CPI Europe as of 30 June 2026 is available on the company’s website under cpi-europe.com.



Interim report for the first half of 2026 by S IMMO AG

S IMMO AG announced results for the first half of 2026 on 27 August 2026. The real estate portfolio included 106 properties with a combined carrying amount of €3,152.7 million as of 30 June 2026.

The consequent implementation of the corporate strategy and further development of the portfolio supported robust operating results, despite the sale of individual properties. The 2.9% increase in like-for-like rental income underscores the positive development of the standing investment portfolio. Net business income totalled €95.8 million and profit for the first half of 2026 amounted to €44.4 million. The year-on-year decline resulted primarily from lower gains on disposal of properties, negative revaluation results and the effects of hotel sales.



S IMMO’s interim report on results as of 30 June 2026 can be found on the company’s website under simmoag.at.



For additional information contact:

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications



CPI Europe AG

Simone Korbelius

communications@cpi-europe.com

investor.relations@cpi-europe.com



S IMMO AG

Sylwia Milke

sylwia.milke@cpi-europe.com

investor@simmog.at

For more CPI Europe content, visit our website: cpi-europe.com

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