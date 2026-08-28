CPI Europe Aktie

CPI Europe für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JN9W / ISIN: AT0000A21KS2

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
28.08.2026 18:01:44

EQS-News: CPI Europe announces unaudited results for the first half of 2026

EQS-News: CPI Europe AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
CPI Europe announces unaudited results for the first half of 2026

28.08.2026 / 18:01 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI Europe AG
Wienerbergstrasse 9
1100 Vienna, Austria

 

FN 114425y Commercial Court in Vienna
VAT ID: ATU 37681807

 

Press Release – Corporate News
Vienna, 28 August 2026

 

CPI Europe announces unaudited results for the first half of 2026

 

  • Real estate portfolio with a value of €8,574.7 million
  • Rental income increased to €291.4 million
  • EBIT at €267.2 million due to lower revaluation results
  • Net profit equalled €158.3 million
  • Cash and cash equivalents increased to €346.8 million
  • Equity ratio of 49.6% and consolidated leverage ratio of 40.2%
  • EPRA NTA per share increased to €37.92

  

KEY DATA   Q1–Q2 2026 Q1–Q2 2025 ? IN %
Rental income € million 291.4 280.6 3.8
Results of asset management € million 251.2 233.4 7.6
Results from owner-operated hotels € million (0.1) 1.5 n.a.
Results of property sales € million 12.2 (6.2) n.a.
Results of property development € million (1.1) (0.5) = (100.0)
Results of operations € million 224.3 195.1 15.0
Revaluation results € million 63.8 136.5 (53.3)
Operating profit (EBIT) € million 267.2 324.8 (17.7)
Financial results € million (67.0) (79.1) 15.4
Earnings before tax (EBT) € million 200.2 245.7 (18.5)
Net profit € million 158.3 211.0 (25.0)

 

CPI Europe closed the first half of 2026 with sound operating performance, thus confirming the effectiveness of the strategic portfolio adjustment which began in 2025. Rental income rose to €291.4 million, supported by the acquisition of the CPI BYTY residential property portfolio in the Czech Republic during November 2025 and by an increase of 2.4% in like-for-like rental income. Consequently, the results of operations improved to €224.3 million.

Revaluations (standing investments, properties under development and property sales) for the first six months of 2026 totalled €63.8 million. Operating profit (EBIT) totalled EUR 267.2 million. Financial results improved to minus €67.0 million, above all due to positive valuation effects from interest rate derivatives. Earnings before tax (EBT) totalled €200.2 million and net profit equalled €158.3 million.

High quality property portfolio

CPI Europe continued the systematic optimisation of its real estate portfolio during the reporting period. In addition to investments in standing assets, the company sold properties which are not compatible with the corporate strategy or have only limited growth potential. This approach was reflected in strategic property sales totalling €321.7 million in the first half of 2026.

CPI Europe’s property portfolio included 355 properties with a combined value of €8,574.7 million and 3.8 million sqm of rentable space as of 30 June 2026. The occupancy rate equalled 93.5% and the gross return 6.9%.

Robust balance sheet

CPI Europe had a robust balance sheet structure as of 30 June 2026 with an equity ratio of 49.6% and consolidated leverage ratio of 40.2%. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to €346.8 million.

The IFRS book value per share rose to €33.50. The EPRA NTA per share increased to €37.92 at the end of June 2026 and reflected the net profit recorded for the first half of the current financial year.

Outlook

CPI Europe intends to concentrate on its core business and on the further optimisation of its real estate portfolio in the coming months. A key focus will include the active development of the Czech residential portfolio and the expansion of retail parks.

In line with the strategic portfolio optimisation, CPI Europe is currently evaluating the possibility of combining the retail properties held by CPI Europe, S IMMO and CPI Property Group under a single corporate holding company. That will further concentrate the Group’s focus on retail properties, facilitate asset management and the arrangement of external financing, and drive future growth in the retail business.


The half-year financial report by CPI Europe as of 30 June 2026 is available on the company’s website under cpi-europe.com.


Interim report for the first half of 2026 by S IMMO AG

S IMMO AG announced results for the first half of 2026 on 27 August 2026. The real estate portfolio included 106 properties with a combined carrying amount of €3,152.7 million as of 30 June 2026.

The consequent implementation of the corporate strategy and further development of the portfolio supported robust operating results, despite the sale of individual properties. The 2.9% increase in like-for-like rental income underscores the positive development of the standing investment portfolio. Net business income totalled €95.8 million and profit for the first half of 2026 amounted to €44.4 million. The year-on-year decline resulted primarily from lower gains on disposal of properties, negative revaluation results and the effects of hotel sales.


S IMMO’s interim report on results as of 30 June 2026 can be found on the company’s website under simmoag.at.


For additional information contact:
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications


CPI Europe AG
Simone Korbelius
communications@cpi-europe.com
investor.relations@cpi-europe.com


S IMMO AG
Sylwia Milke
sylwia.milke@cpi-europe.com
investor@simmog.at

 

For more CPI Europe content, visit our website: cpi-europe.com
You can also follow us on LinkedIn

 


28.08.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: CPI Europe AG
Wienerbergstraße 9
1100 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43 (0) 1 88090
E-mail: Investor.Relations@cpi-europe.com
Internet: http://cpi-europe.com/
ISIN: AT0000A21KS2
WKN: A2JN9W
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Warschau, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
LEI Code: 5299000DUMZ99SBBX121
EQS News ID: 2390432

 
End of News EQS News Service

2390432  28.08.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CPI Europe AG (ex IMMOFINANZ)

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu CPI Europe AG (ex IMMOFINANZ)

mehr Analysen
05.12.24 CPI Europe Hold Erste Group Bank
29.11.24 CPI Europe Hold Erste Group Bank
21.06.24 CPI Europe Reduce Erste Group Bank
07.06.24 CPI Europe accumulate Erste Group Bank
27.09.23 CPI Europe neutral Erste Group Bank
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CPI Europe AG (ex IMMOFINANZ) 15,48 0,39% CPI Europe AG (ex IMMOFINANZ)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

20:10 KW 35: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
19:31 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
28.08.26 KW 35: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
28.08.26 Paul Singers Elliott Investment Management: Auf diese Aktien setzte der Investor im 2. Quartal 2026
27.08.26 Grantham setzt neue Akzente: GMO verkauft Berkshire und kauft Netflix

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Jackson Hole im Fokus: ATX und DAX gehen nach neuen Rekorden stärker ins Wochenende -- Dow schließt kaum verändert - Techwerte tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Freitag höher, während sich auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt mit Gewinnen zeigte. An den US-Börsen herrschte Zurückhaltung. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich vor dem Wochenende mehrheitlich nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen