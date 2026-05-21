EQS-News: CPI Property Group and Emirates NBD strike financing for CPIPG’s ultra-luxury residential portfolio in Dubai

EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Financing/Real Estate

CPI Property Group and Emirates NBD strike financing for CPIPG’s ultra-luxury residential portfolio in Dubai



21.05.2026 / 09:13 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CPI Property Group

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

Press Release – Corporate News

Dubai / Luxembourg, 21 May 2026

CPI Property Group and Emirates NBD strike financing for CPIPG’s ultra-luxury residential portfolio in Dubai

CPI Property Group ("CPIPG"), a leading European real estate company, and Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, have successfully executed an AED 367.3 million (approximately EUR 86 million) loan facility secured against a portfolio of ultra-luxury residential units in Dubai.

CPIPG owns 19 luxury residences in Dubai, including 15 units under construction by leading local developers. The development properties are located across four of Dubai’s most distinctive residential projects including Bvlgari The Lighthouse (Jumeirah Bay), Casa Canal and One Canal (Dubai Water Canal), and Mr. C Residences Downtown (Downtown Dubai).

The loan facility will finance a substantial portion of CPIPG’s deferred payments on the development portfolio during 2026 and 2027. The transaction reflects Emirates NBD’s confidence in the quality of the underlying assets and in CPIPG as a borrower.

CPIPG’s investment in the UAE reflects a strong belief in Dubai’s continued pre-eminence as a destination for high-net-worth individuals seeking luxury residences, supported by exceptional infrastructure, global connectivity, safety, economic dynamism and the UAE’s growing role as a global centre for business and investment. CPIPG intends to divest the properties on a phased basis following completion, capturing value in a market that continues to attract buyers from Europe, Asia and the wider Middle East.

For Emirates NBD, the mandate underscores its position as a trusted financial partner of choice for international real estate groups seeking to access the UAE market through locally executed financing solutions. The facility has been tailored to align with the cash flow profile and asset lifecycle of CPIPG's phased investment approach, channelling international institutional capital into Dubai's ultra-luxury residential market and reinforcing the UAE's role as a premier destination for global high-net-worth real estate investment.

David Greenbaum, CEO of CPI Property Group, said: “CPIPG is delighted to partner with Emirates NBD on this innovative financing. The loan facility enhances our Group’s flexibility and reaffirms the quality of our investments in Dubai.”

Hitesh Asarpota, CEO of Emirates NBD Capital, said: "This facility agreement with CPI PROPERTY GROUP reflects Emirates NBD's continued commitment to supporting leading corporates with tailored financing solutions that enable long-term growth. The transaction also highlights our demonstrated expertise in structuring strategic lending facilities and reinforces confidence in the UAE's resilient financial ecosystem amid continued regional investment momentum."

The transaction further extends Emirates NBD's track record of delivering bespoke financing solutions that adapt to the full lifecycle of a real estate investment thesis, reinforcing its role as a partner of choice for global investors deploying capital into the UAE.

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations

Moritz Mayer

Manager, Capital Markets

m.mayer@cpipg.com

For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com

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Disclaimer: This communication contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of CPIPG. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “believes”, “estimates”, “plans”, “projects”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “intends”, “targets”, “may”, “aims”, “likely”, “would”, “could”, “can have”, “will” or “should” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. CPIPG’s business is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could also cause a forward-looking statement, estimate or prediction to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this communication. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements contained in this communication speak only as at its date and are subject to change without notice. As a result, undue influence should not be placed on any forward-looking statement.