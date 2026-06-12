CPI PROPERTY GROUP Aktie

CPI PROPERTY GROUP für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0JL4D / ISIN: LU0251710041

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.06.2026 18:09:24

EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Change to Board of Directors

EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Personnel/Real Estate
CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Change to Board of Directors

12.06.2026 / 18:09 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI Property Group

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254                                                                                                                             

Press Release - Corporate News

 

Luxembourg, 12 June 2026

 

CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Change to Board of Directors

 

CPI PROPERTY GROUP (“CPIPG” or the “Group”), a leading European landlord, today announces a change to our Board of Directors.

 

Zdenek Havelka, Chief Operating Officer of CPIPG, has resigned from the Board in order to devote his full attention to the Group’s operations. Zdenek will remain a managing director (administrateur délégué) of CPIPG, and his responsibilities as part of the Group’s Executive Management team are unchanged.

 

Mindee Lee has been co-opted to the Board of Directors, replacing Zdenek. Mindee joined CPIPG in 2021 and currently serves as Director of Corporate Strategy and Board Secretary. She brings 16 years of experience in banking, capital markets and real estate asset management across Europe and Asia.

 

“Mindee knows our Group extremely well and has played an important role in CPIPG’s governance for several years,” said Edward Hughes, Chairman. “We are delighted to welcome Mindee to the Board and wish Zdenek continued success as he focuses on the Group’s profitability and operational excellence.”

 

 

 

Investor Relations

Moritz Mayer

Manager, Capital Markets

m.mayer@cpipg.com

 

For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com

   

Follow us on X (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedI


12.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 264 767 1
Fax: +352 264 767 67
E-mail: contact@cpipg.com
Internet: www.cpipg.com
ISIN: LU0251710041
WKN: A0JL4D
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 2345428

 
End of News EQS News Service

2345428  12.06.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CPI PROPERTY GROUP

mehr Nachrichten