CPI PROPERTY GROUP Aktie
WKN DE: A0JL4D / ISIN: LU0251710041
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12.06.2026 18:09:24
EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Change to Board of Directors
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EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
/ Key word(s): Personnel/Real Estate
CPI Property Group
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254
Press Release - Corporate News
Luxembourg, 12 June 2026
CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Change to Board of Directors
CPI PROPERTY GROUP (“CPIPG” or the “Group”), a leading European landlord, today announces a change to our Board of Directors.
Zdenek Havelka, Chief Operating Officer of CPIPG, has resigned from the Board in order to devote his full attention to the Group’s operations. Zdenek will remain a managing director (administrateur délégué) of CPIPG, and his responsibilities as part of the Group’s Executive Management team are unchanged.
Mindee Lee has been co-opted to the Board of Directors, replacing Zdenek. Mindee joined CPIPG in 2021 and currently serves as Director of Corporate Strategy and Board Secretary. She brings 16 years of experience in banking, capital markets and real estate asset management across Europe and Asia.
“Mindee knows our Group extremely well and has played an important role in CPIPG’s governance for several years,” said Edward Hughes, Chairman. “We are delighted to welcome Mindee to the Board and wish Zdenek continued success as he focuses on the Group’s profitability and operational excellence.”
Investor Relations
Moritz Mayer
Manager, Capital Markets
For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com
Follow us on X (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedI
12.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CPI PROPERTY GROUP
|40, rue de la Vallée
|L-2661 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 264 767 1
|Fax:
|+352 264 767 67
|E-mail:
|contact@cpipg.com
|Internet:
|www.cpipg.com
|ISIN:
|LU0251710041
|WKN:
|A0JL4D
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|2345428
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2345428 12.06.2026 CET/CEST
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