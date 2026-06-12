EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Change to Board of Directors

EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Personnel/Real Estate

CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Change to Board of Directors



12.06.2026 / 18:09 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CPI Property Group

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

Press Release - Corporate News

Luxembourg, 12 June 2026

CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Change to Board of Directors

CPI PROPERTY GROUP (“CPIPG” or the “Group”), a leading European landlord, today announces a change to our Board of Directors.

Zdenek Havelka, Chief Operating Officer of CPIPG, has resigned from the Board in order to devote his full attention to the Group’s operations. Zdenek will remain a managing director (administrateur délégué) of CPIPG, and his responsibilities as part of the Group’s Executive Management team are unchanged.

Mindee Lee has been co-opted to the Board of Directors, replacing Zdenek. Mindee joined CPIPG in 2021 and currently serves as Director of Corporate Strategy and Board Secretary. She brings 16 years of experience in banking, capital markets and real estate asset management across Europe and Asia.

“Mindee knows our Group extremely well and has played an important role in CPIPG’s governance for several years,” said Edward Hughes, Chairman. “We are delighted to welcome Mindee to the Board and wish Zdenek continued success as he focuses on the Group’s profitability and operational excellence.”

Investor Relations

Moritz Mayer

Manager, Capital Markets

m.mayer@cpipg.com

For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com

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