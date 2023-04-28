|
28.04.2023 15:08:51
EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP: CONVENING NOTICE OF THE COMPANYS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 31 MAY 2023
|
EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
CPI PROPERTY GROUP
CONVENING NOTICE
Dear Shareholders,
The Meeting is convened in accordance with article 450-8 of the Luxembourg law on commercial companies dated 10 August 1915, as amended from time to time (the LCA) and article 3 of the Luxembourg law dated 24 May 2011 on the exercise of certain rights of shareholders in general meetings of listed companies, as amended from time to time, with the following points on the agenda:
AGENDA
* * * *
ATTENDING THE MEETING
In order to participate to the Meeting, shareholders must provide the Company with the following three items as explained in greater detail below: (i) Record Date Confirmation, (ii) Attendance and Proxy Form, and (iii) Proof of Shareholding.
Record Date Confirmation: This document shall be provided to the Company by a shareholder at the latest on the Record Date, i.e. by 24:00 CEST (midnight) on 17 May 2023. The Record Date is 17 May 2023 at 24:00 CEST (midnight) (the Record Date, i.e. the day falling fourteen (14) days before the date of the Meeting at midnight (Luxembourg time)).
The Record Date Confirmation must be in writing and indicate that a shareholder holds the Company shares and wishes to participate in the Meeting. A template form of the Record Date Confirmation is available on the Companys website at www.cpipg.com.
The Record Date Confirmation must be sent to the Company by post or electronic means so that it is received by the Company at the latest on the Record Date, i.e. by 24:00 CEST (midnight) on 17 May 2023, to:
CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée, L-2661 Luxembourg
Fax: + 352 26 47 67 67
email: generalmeetings@cpipg.com
Attendance and Proxy form: A template form is available on the Companys website at www.cpipg.com and is to be duly completed and signed by shareholders wishing to attend or be represented at the Meeting.
Proof of Shareholding: This document must indicate the shareholder's name and the number of Company shares held on the Record Date, i.e. at 24:00 CEST (midnight) on 17 May 2023. The Proof of Shareholding shall be issued by the bank, the professional securities' depositary or the financial institution where the shares are on deposit. Please note that Proof of Shareholding is not necessary for those shareholders whose shares are still recorded as registered shares in the Companys shareholders register.
Shareholders wishing to attend the Meeting must send the Attendance and Proxy form together with the relevant Proof of Shareholding by post or electronic means so that they are received by the Company at the latest by noon (12:00 noon CET) on 24 May 2023, to:
CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée, L-2661 Luxembourg
Fax: + 352 26 47 67 67
email: generalmeetings@cpipg.com
Please note that only persons who are shareholders on the Record Date and have timely submitted their Record Date Confirmation, Attendance and Proxy form, and Proof of Shareholding shall have the right to participate and vote in the Meeting.
Documentation and information: The following documents and information are available for the shareholders on our website: www.cpipg.com:
The above documents may also be obtained by shareholders upon written request sent to the following postal address: CPI PROPERTY GROUP, 40, rue de la Vallée, L-2661 Luxembourg.
For further information, visit our website: www.cpipg.com, in particular, the "Shareholder Corner".
Quorum Requirement: The Meeting shall validly deliberate regardless of the corporate capital present or represented. Resolutions, in order to be adopted, must be carried by a majority of the votes cast. Votes cast shall not include votes attaching to shares in which the shareholder has not taken part in the vote or has abstained or has returned a blank or invalid vote.
Right to add new items on the agenda: One or more shareholders together representing at least five per cent of the share capital has the right to (i) put one or more items on the agenda of the Meeting and (ii) table draft resolutions for items included or to be included on the agenda of the Meeting.
Such requests must:
The Company shall acknowledge receipt of requests referred to above within (forty-eight) 48 hours from receipt. The Company shall prepare a revised agenda including such additional items on or before the fifteenth (15th) day before the date of the Meeting.
For further information, visit our website: www.cpipg.com.
If you need further assistance or information, please contact: CPI PROPERTY GROUP, 40, rue de la Vallée, L-2661 Luxembourg, Tel: + 352 26 47 67 58; Fax: + 352 26 47 67 67; email: generalmeetings@cpipg.com.
Luxembourg, 26 April 2023
28.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CPI PROPERTY GROUP
|40, rue de la Vallée
|L-2661 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 264 767 1
|Fax:
|+352 264 767 67
|E-mail:
|contact@cpipg.com
|Internet:
|www.cpipg.com
|ISIN:
|LU0251710041
|WKN:
|A0JL4D
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1620881
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1620881 28.04.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CPI PROPERTY GROUPmehr Nachrichten
|
28.04.23
|EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP: CONVENING NOTICE OF THE COMPANYS EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 31 MAY 2023 (EQS Group)
|
28.04.23
|EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP: CONVENING NOTICE OF THE COMPANYS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 31 MAY 2023 (EQS Group)
|
25.04.23
|EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP Fixed-Income Investor Days (EQS Group)
|
21.04.23
|EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP Sale of Czech Properties to S IMMO (EQS Group)
|
17.04.23
|EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP Tender Offer Results (EQS Group)
|
31.03.23
|EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP publishes financial results for 2022 (EQS Group)
|
31.03.23
|EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP Disposal Update (EQS Group)
|
21.03.23
|EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP: Disposals Update (EQS Group)
Analysen zu CPI PROPERTY GROUPmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CPI PROPERTY GROUP
|0,89
|0,00%