EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP Fixed-Income Investor Days

CPI Property Group

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254                                                                                                                             

Press Release - Corporate News

 

Luxembourg, 25 April 2023

 

CPI PROPERTY GROUP Fixed-Income Investor Days

 

CPI PROPERTY GROUP (CPIPG or the Group) is pleased to invite our fixed-income investors to register for property tours and meetings with our management teams, as follows:

 

15 May: Warsaw

16 May: Berlin

17 May: Prague

 

CPIPG is proud of the quality of our portfolio, said David Greenbaum, CFO. We hope our investors will take advantage of this opportunity to see our properties and meet more of the management team.

 

Investors are encouraged to RSVP by 10 May to Moritz Mayer: m.mayer@cpipg.com. More details will be provided after registration.

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Investor Relations

 

David Greenbaum    Moritz Mayer

Chief Financial Officer    Manager, Capital Markets

d.greenbaum@cpipg.com   m.mayer@cpipg.com

 

For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com    

Follow us on Twitter (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedIn

  


Language: English
Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 264 767 1
Fax: +352 264 767 67
E-mail: contact@cpipg.com
Internet: www.cpipg.com
ISIN: LU0251710041
WKN: A0JL4D
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
