EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP Fixed-Income Investor Days

EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Real Estate

CPI PROPERTY GROUP Fixed-Income Investor Days



25.04.2023 / 08:54 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CPI Property Group

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

Press Release - Corporate News

Luxembourg, 25 April 2023

CPI PROPERTY GROUP Fixed-Income Investor Days

CPI PROPERTY GROUP (CPIPG or the Group) is pleased to invite our fixed-income investors to register for property tours and meetings with our management teams, as follows:

15 May: Warsaw

16 May: Berlin

17 May: Prague

CPIPG is proud of the quality of our portfolio, said David Greenbaum, CFO. We hope our investors will take advantage of this opportunity to see our properties and meet more of the management team.

Investors are encouraged to RSVP by 10 May to Moritz Mayer: m.mayer@cpipg.com. More details will be provided after registration.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

David Greenbaum Moritz Mayer

Chief Financial Officer Manager, Capital Markets

d.greenbaum@cpipg.com m.mayer@cpipg.com

For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com

Follow us on Twitter (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedIn