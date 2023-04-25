|
25.04.2023 08:54:01
EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP Fixed-Income Investor Days
|
EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
/ Key word(s): Real Estate
CPI Property Group
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254
Press Release - Corporate News
Luxembourg, 25 April 2023
CPI PROPERTY GROUP Fixed-Income Investor Days
CPI PROPERTY GROUP (CPIPG or the Group) is pleased to invite our fixed-income investors to register for property tours and meetings with our management teams, as follows:
15 May: Warsaw
16 May: Berlin
17 May: Prague
CPIPG is proud of the quality of our portfolio, said David Greenbaum, CFO. We hope our investors will take advantage of this opportunity to see our properties and meet more of the management team.
Investors are encouraged to RSVP by 10 May to Moritz Mayer: m.mayer@cpipg.com. More details will be provided after registration.
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
David Greenbaum Moritz Mayer
Chief Financial Officer Manager, Capital Markets
d.greenbaum@cpipg.com m.mayer@cpipg.com
For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com
Follow us on Twitter (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedIn
25.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CPI PROPERTY GROUP
|40, rue de la Vallée
|L-2661 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 264 767 1
|Fax:
|+352 264 767 67
|E-mail:
|contact@cpipg.com
|Internet:
|www.cpipg.com
|ISIN:
|LU0251710041
|WKN:
|A0JL4D
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1615771
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1615771 25.04.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CPI PROPERTY GROUPmehr Nachrichten
|
08:54
|EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP Fixed-Income Investor Days (EQS Group)
|
21.04.23
|EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP Sale of Czech Properties to S IMMO (EQS Group)
|
17.04.23
|EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP Tender Offer Results (EQS Group)
|
31.03.23
|EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP publishes financial results for 2022 (EQS Group)
|
31.03.23
|EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP Disposal Update (EQS Group)
|
21.03.23
|EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP: Disposals Update (EQS Group)
|
06.03.23
|EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP Sustainability-linked Bilateral Loan (EQS Group)
|
24.02.23
|EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP Improved MSCI ESG Rating (EQS Group)