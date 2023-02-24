24.02.2023 10:01:51

EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP Improved MSCI ESG Rating

CPI PROPERTY GROUP Improved MSCI ESG Rating

Press Release - Corporate News

Luxembourg, 24 February 2023

CPI PROPERTY GROUP Improved MSCI ESG Rating

CPI PROPERTY GROUP (CPIPG, the Company or together with its subsidiaries the Group), a leading owner of income-generating European real estate, is pleased to announce a positive evolution in the Groups MSCI ESG rating.

In 2023, CPIPG received a rating of BBB (on a scale of AAA CCC) in the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment, an improvement from the previous rating of BB. Key drivers for the higher rating were the larger share of certified green buildings, green leases, and enhanced corporate governance.

Our MSCI ESG rating reflects the effectiveness of CPIPGs sustainability strategy and recent positive developments in our Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) score, said Petra Hajna, Group Sustainability Officer. We remain focused on achieving further tangible progress towards our ambitious sustainability targets.


For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

David Greenbaum    
Chief Financial Officer    
d.greenbaum@cpipg.com   

Moritz Mayer
Manager, Capital Markets
m.mayer@cpipg.com

For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com    

Follow us on Twitter (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedIn

