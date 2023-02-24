EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP Improved MSCI ESG Rating

EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Sustainability

Luxembourg, 24 February 2023



CPI PROPERTY GROUP Improved MSCI ESG Rating

CPI PROPERTY GROUP (CPIPG, the Company or together with its subsidiaries the Group), a leading owner of income-generating European real estate, is pleased to announce a positive evolution in the Groups MSCI ESG rating.



In 2023, CPIPG received a rating of BBB (on a scale of AAA CCC) in the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment, an improvement from the previous rating of BB. Key drivers for the higher rating were the larger share of certified green buildings, green leases, and enhanced corporate governance.



Our MSCI ESG rating reflects the effectiveness of CPIPGs sustainability strategy and recent positive developments in our Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) score, said Petra Hajna, Group Sustainability Officer. We remain focused on achieving further tangible progress towards our ambitious sustainability targets.



