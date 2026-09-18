CPI PROPERTY GROUP Aktie

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WKN DE: A0JL4D / ISIN: LU0251710041

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18.09.2026 17:39:43

EQS-News: CPI Property Group – Sale of 27 Savile Row

EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Sales Result/Real Estate
CPI Property Group – Sale of 27 Savile Row

18.09.2026 / 17:39 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI Property Group
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg : B 102 254

Press Release – Corporate News

Luxembourg, 18 September 2026

CPI Property Group – Sale of 27 Savile Row

CPI Property Group (“CPIPG” or the “Group”) has completed the sale of our property at 27 Savile Row in London. The Group acquired 27 Savile Row in 2021 and subsequently secured planning permissions for a new office scheme. In response to strong investor interest, the Group decided to sell the property rather than undertake the development ourselves. The gross transaction price was about GBP 105 million.

CPIPG purchased 27 Savile Row from the Metropolitan Police through a public tender process. The building previously served as the central police station for London’s West End. From the outset, the Group identified the site’s significant redevelopment potential. Savile Row is one of the most prestigious addresses in London’s Mayfair district, located just moments from Bond Street, Regent Street and other prime destinations in the West End. The area benefits from a limited supply of new office developments and consistently strong demand for best-in-class office space.

In recent years, CPIPG and our UK development partner, Henigman, worked with the London-based architectural practice PLP Architecture to develop The Row, a new office project for the site. The approved scheme includes a new office building with approximately 4,350 m² of gross floor area, together with a restaurant and outdoor terraces. The project targets BREEAM Outstanding and WELL Platinum certifications, a 5-star NABERS rating and an EPC A energy rating. It also retains approximately 95% of the existing stone façade, reflecting the project’s commitment to sustainable redevelopment.

“CPIPG acquired 27 Savile Row because we saw the potential to create an exceptional new office scheme. By securing the necessary planning permissions, we created substantial value which has now been realized, consistent with our strategy to sell non-yielding development assets.” said Michal Felcman, Deputy COO of CPIPG.

Scott Lister of Michael Elliott LLP and Scott Curtis of CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP acted on behalf of CPIPG.

“This sale reflects the high quality of the property, good transaction structuring, and excellent timing. 27 Savile Row attracted strong market interest, and CPIPG was able to convert that interest into a transaction that meets the Group’s strategic objectives,” said Kveta Vojtová, Group Head of M&A and Transactional Legal at CPIPG.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Moritz Mayer
Senior Manager, Capital Markets
m.mayer@cpipg.com

Media Contact

Jakub Velen
PR & Marketing Director
Tel.: +420 770 171 224
E-mail: j.velen@cpipg.com

For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com
Follow us on X (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedIn

CPIPG is the issuer of:
(i) shares ISIN LU0251710041 admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange;
(ii) the following notes admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Dublin:

  • JPY 3,000,000,000 1.995 per cent. Senior Notes due 8 December 2028, XS1917855337
  • GBP 400,000,000 2.750 per cent. Senior Notes due 22 January 2028, XS2106589471
  • HKD 250,000,000 3.014 per cent. Senior Notes due 13 February 2030, XS2117757182
  • EUR 850,000,000 1.500 per cent. Senior Notes due 27 January 2031 XS2290544068
  • EUR 700,000,000 1.750 per cent. Sustainability-Linked Senior Notes due 14 January 2030, XS2432162654
  • EUR 600,000,000 7.000 per cent. Senior Unsecured Green Notes due 7 May 2029, XS2815976126
  • EUR 750,000,000 6.000 per cent. Senior Unsecured Green Notes due 27 January 2032, XS2904791774
  • EUR550,000,000 4.875 per cent, Fixed Rate Resettable Undated Subordinated Notes, XS1982704824
  • SGD150,000,000 5.800 per cent. Fixed Rate Resettable Undated Subordinated Notes, XS2106857746
  • EUR 525,000,000 4.875 per cent. Fixed Rate Resettable Undated Subordinated Notes, XS2231191748
  • EUR 475,000,000 3.750 per cent. Fixed Rate Resettable Undated Subordinated Notes, XS2290533020
  • EUR 800,000,000 7.500 per cent. Fixed Rate Resettable Undated Subordinated Notes, XS3099834676
  • EUR 700,000,000 4.750 per cent. Senior Unsecured Green Notes due 22 July 2030, XS3126635039
  • GBP 300,000,000 8.875 per cent. Fixed Rate Resettable Undated Subordinated Notes, XS3199090104
  • GBP 400,000,000 6.875 per cent. Senior Unsecured Green Notes due 5 February 2033, XS3285555143
  • EUR 550,000,000 8.500 per cent. Fixed Rate Resettable Undated Subordinated Notes, XS3412577515
  • EUR 550,000,000 5.875 per cent. Senior Unsecured European Green Bonds due 7 July 2032, XS3430768781

(iii) the following notes admitted to trading and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange:

  • CHF 105,000,000 3.950 per cent. Senior Unsecured Notes due 26 May 2031, CH1533656182

Disclaimer: This communication contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of CPIPG. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “believes”, “estimates”, “plans”, “projects”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “intends”, “targets”, “may”, “aims”, “likely”, “would”, “could”, “can have”, “will” or “should” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. CPIPG’s business is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could also cause a forward-looking statement, estimate or prediction to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this communication. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements contained in this communication speak only as at its date and are subject to change without notice. As a result, undue influence should not be placed on any forward-looking statement.


18.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 264 767 1
Fax: +352 264 767 67
E-mail: contact@cpipg.com
Internet: www.cpipg.com
ISIN: LU0251710041
WKN: A0JL4D
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
LEI Code: 222100CO2ZOTEPGJO223
EQS News ID: 2401800

 
End of News EQS News Service

2401800  18.09.2026 CET/CEST

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