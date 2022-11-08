EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP Sale of an office portfolio in Budapest to S IMMO AG

|
CPI PROPERTY GROUP Sale of an office portfolio in Budapest to S IMMO AG
Luxembourg, 8 November 2022
CPI PROPERTY GROUP Sale of an office portfolio in Budapest to S IMMO AG
CPI PROPERTY GROUP (CPIPG or the Group) and S IMMO AG today entered into an agreement concerning the sale of an office portfolio in Budapest.
The sale comprises eight properties (Gateway Office Park, Arena Corner, Andrássy Palace and the five-part BC99 Office Park) totalling around 109,000 sqm of lettable space with an annual rental income of approximately 16 million, plus one plot of land. The transaction volume amounts to 238.3 million.
The transaction qualifies as a related party transaction and thus is not included in the Groups 2 billion external disposal pipeline. CPIPG holds 79.20% shares in S IMMO AG.
