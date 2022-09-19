|
EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP Sale of retail park portfolio to IMMOFINANZ
Luxembourg, 19 September 2022
CPI PROPERTY GROUP Sale of retail park portfolio to IMMOFINANZ
CPI PROPERTY GROUP (CPIPG) and IMMOFINANZ AG today entered into an agreement concerning the sale of a retail park portfolio comprised of 53 properties from CPIPG to IMMOFINANZ for EUR 324.2 million.
The fully rented retail portfolio located across the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia and Hungary covers about 217,000 sqm of rentable space. The purchase contract was signed today, along with the completed transfer of 36 retail properties in the Czech Republic and Poland representing 108,000 sqm of rentable space. The transfer of the remaining 17 properties in Hungary and Slovakia is expected to take place by year-end.
Further details of the portfolio are as follows:
The transaction qualifies as a related party transaction for the purposes of the Shareholder Rights Directive II.
