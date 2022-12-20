|
20.12.2022 09:18:06
EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP Sale of S IMMO AG shares to IMMOFINANZ AG
|
EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
CPI Property Group
Press Release - Corporate News
Luxembourg, 20 December 2022
CPI PROPERTY GROUP (CPIPG or the Group) hereby announces the sale of 17,305,012 shares in S IMMO AG ("S IMMO") to IMMOFINANZ AG (IMMOFINANZ). The total number of shares sold will result in IMMOFINANZ obtaining a controlling stake in S IMMO of 50% plus one share, considering the stake that IMMOFINANZ already owns.
The total purchase price consideration amounts to 337.5 million or 19.50 per S IMMO share. The transaction will be financed through a bridge loan facility provided by CPIPG to IMMOFINANZ. The purchase price for the shares was negotiated between CPIPG and IMMOFINANZ based on standard market valuation methodology and price parameters and is backed by a fairness opinion from a reputable leading independent investment bank. The bridge loan financing terms are also based on the current market conditions with optional prepayments to be made continuously through the duration of the facility.
The sale purchase agreement was signed on 19 December 2022, and the closing of the transaction will occur before the end of 2022. While IMMOFINANZ will fully consolidate S IMMO in its 2022 annual financial statements, there will be zero impact on the Groups financial position considering that both IMMOFINANZ and S IMMO were fully consolidated from 31 March and 30 June 2022, respectively.
Investor Relations
David Greenbaum
Moritz Mayer
For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com
20.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CPI PROPERTY GROUP
|40, rue de la Vallée
|L-2661 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 264 767 1
|Fax:
|+352 264 767 67
|E-mail:
|contact@cpipg.com
|Internet:
|www.cpipg.com
|ISIN:
|LU0251710041
|WKN:
|A0JL4D
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1517113
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1517113 20.12.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CPI PROPERTY GROUPmehr Nachrichten
|
20.12.22
|EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP Sale of S IMMO AG shares to IMMOFINANZ AG (EQS Group)
|
30.11.22
|EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP publishes financial results for Q3 2022 (EQS Group)
|
30.11.22
|EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP Completion of the Share Buy-back Offer (EQS Group)
|
22.11.22
|EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP Results of the Share Buy-back Offer (EQS Group)
|
21.11.22
|EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP Final Results of the mandatory takeover offer for S IMMO (EQS Group)
|
09.11.22
|EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP CPI PROPERTY GROUP publishes the terms and conditions of a buy-back offer by the company (EQS Group)
|
09.11.22
|EQS-News: CORRECTION: CPI PROPERTY GROUP Update on disposals, financing and distributions (EQS Group)
|
09.11.22
|EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP Update on disposals, financing and distributions (EQS Group)
Analysen zu CPI PROPERTY GROUPmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CPI PROPERTY GROUP
|0,88
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX könnte von starken Vorgaben profitieren -- DAX vor freundlichem Start -- Asiens Börsen fahren mehrheitlich Gewinne ein
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt könnten zum Handelsauftakt am Donnerstag leichte Gewinne das Bild prägen. Auch der DAX zeigt sich vorbörslich höher. In Fernost herrscht mehrheitlich Kauflaune vor.