WKN DE: A0JL4D / ISIN: LU0251710041

21.01.2026 17:47:15

EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Sustainable Finance Update

EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Financing/ESG
CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Sustainable Finance Update

21.01.2026 / 17:47 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI Property Group
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254                                                                                                                             

Press Release - Corporate News

Luxembourg, 21 January 2026

CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Sustainable Finance Update

CPI Property Group (“CPIPG” or, together with our subsidiaries, the “Group”) is pleased to announce the publication of our updated Sustainable Finance Framework and our first European Green Bond Factsheet, both of which have been independently assessed by Moody’s Ratings (“Moody’s”).

CPIPG has been at the forefront of sustainable finance in our region, issuing our first benchmark green bond in 2019, followed by sustainability-linked bonds and loans. The Group’s updated Sustainable Finance Framework reflects our enhanced environmental targets, which have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (“SBTi”) in alignment with the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C scenario for scopes 1 and 2, as well as the latest voluntary guidelines outlined in the Green Bond Principles 2025, published by the International Capital Market Association (“ICMA”).

Moody’s, as an independent second-party opinion provider, evaluates both CPIPG’s updated Sustainable Finance Framework and the European Green Bond Factsheet as “very good”. The assessment confirmed alignment with best practices and recognized the framework’s “significant” contribution to sustainability.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Moritz Mayer
Manager, Capital Markets
m.mayer@cpipg.com

For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com

Follow us on X (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedI


21.01.2026 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 264 767 1
Fax: +352 264 767 67
E-mail: contact@cpipg.com
Internet: www.cpipg.com
ISIN: LU0251710041
WKN: A0JL4D
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 2263968

 
End of News EQS News Service

21.01.2026 CET/CEST

