12.05.2023 07:30:29

EQS-News: creditshelf: High loan demand in Q1 2023

creditshelf: High loan demand in Q1 2023

12.05.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST
  • Requested loans reached nearly EUR 0.5 billion in Q1 2023 (+15%), which offers opportunities for positive business development in the course of the year
  • Volume of arranged loans and revenue below prior-year period due to funding restrictions
  • EBIT of minus EUR 0.7 million (Q1 2022: plus EUR 0.6 million) also reflects slightly higher personnel expenses and increased legal and consulting costs, as a result of intensified efforts on investor acquisition
  • Forecast for 2023 fiscal year confirmed

Frankfurt am Main, May 12, 2023 creditshelf, the largest digital SME financier in Germany, published its figures for Q1 2023 today.

The figures for Q1 2023 illustrate the opportunities arising for creditshelf from the current market environment: The requested loan volume increased by 15% to EUR 490 million in the first three months of 2023 (Q1 2022: EUR 425 million). According to the KfW-ifo SME Barometer, the SME business climate has improved significantly since the beginning of the year and the expectations of entrepreneurs are at the highest level since the outbreak of war in Ukraine. We at creditshelf see this as an opportunity to fill the gap in SME financing with our product and to contribute to the upswing. creditshelf arranged loans in the amount of EUR 20.9 million (Q1 2022: EUR 41.3 million). The lower volume was caused by continued funding restrictions. Eliminating these restrictions before the end of Q2 2023 remains the top priority for the company. The Management Board therefore continues to assume that the new funding vehicle can soon be utilized for the first time.

Although creditshelf's revenues decreased by 36.5% compared to Q1 2022, the trend towards improved margins, which was already evident in the 2022 fiscal year, continues. At 5.4%, the total revenue margin, meaning the ratio of revenue to arranged loan volume, was significantly higher than in the same period of the previous year (4.0%). This was caused by higher fees for borrowers introduced by creditshelf over the course of the past year. Total expenses increased compared with Q1 2022 driven by higher personnel expenses resulting from an increased headcount of 68 permanent employees (prior-year period: 60 permanent employees) and increased legal and consulting expenses due to intensified efforts on investor acquisition. These expenses form the basis for a headcount adequate for the planned growth and the broadening of the investor base on the creditshelf platform. By contrast, many other non-personnel expense items, such as expenses for marketing and advertising, were reduced. With slightly increased regular depreciation and amortization, creditshelf closed Q1 2023 with an EBIT of minus EUR 0.7 million (Q1 2022: plus EUR 0.6 million).

The Management Board confirmed the forecast for the 2023 fiscal year published in the annual report 2022. With reference to the circumstances detailed in the annual report, the management board continues to expect consolidated revenues of EUR 8 to 10 million. Also at Group level, the Management Board expects EBIT in the positive range of EUR 0 to 1 million. The break-even point at full-year level should thus be reached in 2023.

 

Key figures at a glance

In EUR million Q1 2023 Q1 2022
Loan request volume 490 425
Arranged loan volume 20.9 41.3
     
In kEUR    
Revenue 1,503 2,366
Of which borrower fees 1,119 1,639
Of which investor-, service- und advisory fees 384 727
Other operating income 217 203
Own work capitalized 149 127
Personnel expenses -1,558 -1,216
Marketing and advertising expenses -358 -150
Legal and consulting costs -68 -118
Third-party services -55 -101
Other expenses -344 -412
EBITDA -514 700
Depreciation and amortization -199 -145
EBIT -713 555
Net finance costs -53 -41
Net loss for the period -766 515

The full Q1 2023 statement is available for download on the Investor Relations website ir.creditshelf.com as of today.

 

Communications & IR:

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
Maximilian Franz
Head of Communications & Content
Mainzer Landstraße 33a
60329 Frankfurt
Tel.: +49 69 348 719 113
ir@creditshelf.com
http://www.creditshelf.com

 

About creditshelf

creditshelf is the next generation digital corporate financier. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, the company arranges bank-independent, flexible financing solutions via a steadily growing network. In doing so, creditshelf combines complementary needs: While SMEs can easily access attractive financing alternatives, institutional investors can invest directly in German SMEs and cooperation partners can support their clients as innovative providers of new credit solutions. The core of creditshelfs business model is a unique, data-driven risk analysis as well as unbureaucratic, fast and digital processes. The entire value chain comes from one single source. The creditshelf platform is used to select suitable loan projects, analyze the creditworthiness of potential borrowers, provide credit scoring as well as risk-adequate pricing. For these services, creditshelf receives fees from both borrowers and investors.

creditshelf has been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2018. The experts of the creditshelf team have years of experience in SME financing and are trusted partners and visionaries for tomorrows entrepreneurs.


12.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
Mainzer Landstrasse 33a
60329 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
E-mail: ir@creditshelf.com
Internet: www.creditshelf.com
ISIN: DE000A2LQUA5
WKN: A2LQUA
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1631101

 
End of News EQS News Service

1631101  12.05.2023 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Creditshelfmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Creditshelfmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Creditshelf 12,50 0,00% Creditshelf

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht etwas tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Wall Street schwach -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende letztlich mit leichten Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich derweil in der Gewinnzone. An der Wall Street geht es am Freitag abwärts. In Fernost fanden die Märkte am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

