23.11.2022 16:47:40

EQS-News: Critical Metals expecting Molulu to begin producing 'in two to three weeks'

EQS-News: Critical Metals PLC
Critical Metals expecting Molulu to begin producing 'in two to three weeks'

23.11.2022 / 16:47 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

0.jpgContact Details

Proactive

Proactive UK Ltd

+44 20 7989 0813

uk@proactiveinvestors.com


News Source: News Direct

23.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Critical Metals PLC
United States
ISIN: GB00BJVR6M63
EQS News ID: 1495047

 
End of News EQS News Service

1495047  23.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1495047&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Critical Metals PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten