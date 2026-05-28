CTS Eventim Aktie
WKN: 547030 / ISIN: DE0005470306
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28.05.2026 17:45:03
EQS-News: CTS EVENTIM continues on its growth course in the first quarter of 2026
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EQS-News: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Munich, 28 May 2026 – CTS EVENTIM, the number one for ticketing and live entertainment in Europe and number two worldwide, has started the 2026 financial year with further increases in revenue and earnings.
The Ticketing segment recorded year-on-year growth in the first quarter of 2026, despite delivering a strong performance in the prior-year period. In the Live Entertainment segment, successful tours and events led to a sharp rise in adjusted EBITDA. There were also positive contributions from venue activities: The new Unipol Dome in Milan hosted the ice hockey tournaments of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, with 53 matches attended by more than 400,000 fans in total.
Group
Consolidated revenue came to EUR 613.5 million in the first three months of 2026, a 23.0% increase compared with the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA rose by 18.5% to EUR 118.9 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin was virtually unchanged at 19.4%.
Ticketing
In the first quarter of 2026, revenue in the Ticketing segment went up by 2.5% year on year to EUR 219.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the period January to March advanced by 1.2% compared with the first quarter of 2025, reaching EUR 89.8 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin amounted to 41.0%, which was more or less unchanged compared with the prior-year period. As expected, the changes to the partnership with Stage Entertainment affected comparability with the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted for this effect, the ticketing revenue expanded by a good 6%. As reported in April 2026, the contract with Stage Entertainment has been extended for the long term in the form of a retail partnership.
Live Entertainment
The Live Entertainment segment recorded revenue of EUR 403.6 million in the first quarter of 2026, a year-on-year increase of 38.3%. Adjusted EBITDA jumped by 151.1% to EUR 29.1 million in the first three months of the year, causing the adjusted EBITDA margin to climb to 7.2%.
The growth of the Live Entertainment segment was primarily driven by tours and events in a number of markets, including successful US tours and highly popular events in Germany.
After the first quarter, the Executive Board considers the performance of the Group and the two segments to be in line with its expectations for the year as a whole.
ABOUT CTS EVENTIM
CTS EVENTIM is the number one provider of ticketing services in Europe and number two in the world. Over 300 million tickets per year are marketed using the Company’s systems – through mobile/online portals and physical box offices. According to Pollstar’s global rankings for 2025, the EVENTIM Group is the second-biggest promoter in the world. In addition, CTS EVENTIM operates some of Europe’s most renowned venues. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is a member of the MDAX segment. In 2025, the Group generated revenue of EUR 3.1 billion across more than 25 countries.
PRESS CONTACT
INVESTOR RELATIONS
Additional features:
File: Figures Q1 2026
28.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
|Rablstr. 26
|81669 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 421 3666 0
|Fax:
|+49 421 3666 290
|E-mail:
|info@eventim.de
|Internet:
|www.eventim.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005470306
|WKN:
|547030
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2335146
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2335146 28.05.2026 CET/CEST
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