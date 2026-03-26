EQS-News: CTS EVENTIM exceeds EUR 3 billion in revenue for the first time, sustaining profitable growth

EQS-News: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results

CTS EVENTIM exceeds EUR 3 billion in revenue for the first time, sustaining profitable growth (news with additional features)



26.03.2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Continued profitable growth with a high degree of predictability and structurally strong margins in Ticketing

Live entertainment driving strong revenue growth with increasing international reach and attractive large-scale formats

Scalable platform model, supported by targeted investment in technology, data and AI

Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO, CTS EVENTIM: “In 2025, we continued to pursue our growth strategy with determination and surpassed the EUR 3 billion mark for the first time. Within seven financial years – excluding the pandemic years – our revenue has roughly tripled. We are investing in the expansion of our platform, in technology, data and AI. Also in strengthening our live entertainment and venue business. We are excellently positioned for the next phase in our Company’s development.”

Munich, 26 March 2026 – CTS EVENTIM, the number one for ticketing and live entertainment in Europe and the number two worldwide, continued on its growth trajectory in 2025, generating consolidated revenue of over EUR 3 billion for the first time. Only two financial years earlier, the EUR 2 billion revenue threshold had been exceeded. This growth was driven by progressive internationalisation, the scaling of the technological platform, and a consistently high level of demand for live experiences.

The Company is reaping the rewards of its integrated ecosystem that encompasses the entire value chain – from ticket marketing and data and technology solutions through to the staging of live events and venue operations. At the same time, CTS EVENTIM is making targeted investments in the expansion of its technology organisation, in data-driven applications and in AI so that it can unlock potential for growth even more quickly going forward and roll it out internationally.

Group

Consolidated revenue increased by 9.6% to EUR 3,079 billion in 2025. Adjusted EBITDA rose by 7.7% to EUR 584 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 19.0%. The operating business was robust and profitable in both segments.

EBT was lower than in the previous year, largely as a result of effects impacting on the financial result. These chiefly included the valuation of put options, currency effects and the absence of dividend income from autoticket GmbH. The Group’s operating performance was not affected.

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 grew by 19.2% compared with the prior-year period to reach EUR 930.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA rose by 12.2% to EUR 246.2 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 26.4%.

The successful closing quarter of 2025 underscores the pace of growth in the Group’s operations and the consistently strong demand in both segments.

Ticketing

Revenue in the Ticketing segment grew by 11.0% in 2025 to stand at EUR 977.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA advanced by 8.9% to EUR 453.7 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 46.4%. The segment particularly benefited from the ongoing digitalisation of ticket sales, the integration of international markets and economies of scale in platform business.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, revenue in the Ticketing segment went up by 11.1% compared with the prior-year quarter to EUR 350.3 million. At EUR 195.9 million, adjusted EBITDA was up by 11.4% and the adjusted EBITDA margin consequently rose to 55.9%.

The margin is testimony to the structural strength and scalability of the digital business model.

Live Entertainment

The Live Entertainment segment generated revenue of EUR 2.152 billion in 2025 (up by 9.2%). Adjusted EBITDA advanced by 3.7% to EUR 130.3 million, while the adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 6.1%.

The segment benefited from consistently high demand for live events and a strong portfolio of proprietary events. The anniversary editions of Rock am Ring and Rock im Park, which were both sold out, were a particular highlight, demonstrating once again their outstanding market position among the leading European festivals. Rock am Ring 2026 has also been sold out for months.

At the same time, CTS EVENTIM continued to expand its venue business in 2025, thereby bolstering its position across the value chain. The Unipol Dome Milano Santa Giulia (formerly ARENA MILANO) is a pivotal project. It opened in early 2026 on the occasion of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina and will provide fresh impetus for the international live entertainment business as one of the most innovative multipurpose indoor arenas in Europe.

The Live Entertainment segment’s revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 grew by 24.6% compared with the prior-year period to reach EUR 594.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA came to EUR 50.3 million, up by 15.5%, while the adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 8.5%.

The strong closing quarter of 2025 chiefly reflected the high level of demand for events and the successful staging of numerous events of all sizes.

Dividend

In view of the robust business performance, the CTS EVENTIM Executive Board and Supervisory Board’s proposal to the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on 27 May 2026 will be to distribute EUR 138.2 million in dividends to shareholders. As usual, this equates to 50% of the Group’s net income or EUR 1.44 per share.

Outlook

Assuming a backdrop of stable macroeconomic conditions, CTS EVENTIM anticipates an increase in total revenue and adjusted EBITDA in 2026.

All other information on the reporting period can be found in CTS EVENTIM’s latest annual report, which will be available at corporate.eventim.de/en upon publication of this press release.

Investor Relations: webcasts and presentations

https://corporate.eventim.de/en/investor-relations/webcasts-presentations

ABOUT CTS EVENTIM

CTS EVENTIM is the number one provider of ticketing services in Europe and number two in the world. Over 300 million tickets per year are marketed using the Company’s systems – through mobile/online portals and physical box offices. According to Pollstar’s global rankings for 2025, the EVENTIM Group is the second-biggest promoter in the world. In addition, CTS EVENTIM operates some of Europe’s most renowned venues. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is a member of the MDAX segment. In 2025, the Group generated revenue of EUR 3.1 billion across more than 25 countries.

PRESS CONTACT

Christian Colmorgen

Vice President Corporate Communications

christian.colmorgen@eventim.de



INVESTOR RELATIONS

Marco Haeckermann

Vice President Corporate Development & Strategy

marco.haeckermann@eventim.de