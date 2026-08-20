CTS Eventim Aktie

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WKN: 547030 / ISIN: DE0005470306

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20.08.2026 17:45:03

EQS-News: CTS EVENTIM generates double-digit increases in revenue and earnings in the first half of 2026

EQS-News: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results
CTS EVENTIM generates double-digit increases in revenue and earnings in the first half of 2026 (news with additional features)

20.08.2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Consolidated revenue rises by 16.9% to EUR 1.5 billion and adjusted EBITDA by 12.4% to EUR 225.4 million.
  • Ticketing achieves double-digit revenue growth and maintains a high level of profitability.
  • Live Entertainment increases its adjusted EBITDA by 57.1% – a strong international event portfolio drives growth.
  • Earnings per share up by 34.2% to EUR 1.25 in the first half of the year.
  • Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO, CTS EVENTIM: “Against a backdrop of challenging economic and geopolitical conditions, CTS EVENTIM is achieving steady and profitable growth. Our robust position in Europe and our expanding global presence underline the enduring strength of our business model. It provides the foundations for continuing on our path of long-term growth in the years ahead.

Munich, 20 August 2026 – CTS EVENTIM, the number one for ticketing and live entertainment in Europe and number two worldwide, continued its growth trajectory in the first half of 2026, recording further increases in revenue and earnings.  

Group

Consolidated revenue climbed by 16.9% compared with the prior-year period to EUR 1.513 billion in the first half of 2026. Adjusted EBITDA rose by 12.4% to EUR 225.4 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 14.9%.

EBIT increased at a faster rate than adjusted EBITDA, advancing by 15.3% to EUR 174.6 million. An additional boost to earnings was provided by a significant improvement in financial result that was primarily due to favourable exchange rate effects. Earnings per share rose by 34.2% to EUR 1.25.

In the second quarter, consolidated revenue went up by 13.0% compared with the prior-year period to EUR 899.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA advanced by 6.2% to EUR 106.4 million, while the adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 11.8%. EBIT increased by 6.8% to EUR 80.4 million.   

Ticketing

In the first six months of 2026, revenue in the Ticketing segment rose by 13.9% compared with the prior-year period to EUR 473.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA advanced by 3.4% to EUR 172.5 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 36.4%.

The change in the adjusted EBITDA margin was a reflection of temporary effects, including a short-term shift in the mix across the ticketing business areas and costs in connection with the Operational Excellence programme.

In the second quarter of 2026, revenue grew by 25.8% compared with the prior-year period to EUR 254.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA for April to June improved by 5.8% compared with the second quarter of 2025, reaching EUR 82.6 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 32.5%.

Live Entertainment

In the first half of 2026, revenue in the Live Entertainment segment rose by 18.6% compared with the prior-year period to EUR 1.061 billion. Adjusted EBITDA advanced by 57.1% to EUR 52.9 million, causing the adjusted EBITDA margin to rise to 5.0%.

This uptrend was driven by a strong portfolio of tours, concerts, and festivals, especially in Germany, Italy, and the USA. The venue business also made a material contribution to earnings.

In the second quarter of 2026, revenue in the Live Entertainment segment grew by 9.0% compared with the prior-year period to EUR 657.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA improved by 7.7% to EUR 23.8 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 3.6%.

The highlights of the second quarter included the sold-out Rock am Ring and Rock im Park festivals, along with the successful anniversary edition of the Hurricane Festival. Overall, the strong demand for the EVENTIM LIVE signature festival formats underlined once again the appeal and financial strength of the international event portfolio.

Outlook

The Executive Board is upholding the forecast published for the 2026 financial year and is optimistic about business in the remaining months of the year.


ABOUT CTS EVENTIM

CTS EVENTIM is the number one provider of ticketing services in Europe and number two in the world. Over 300 million tickets per year are marketed using the Company’s systems – through mobile/online portals and physical box offices. According to Pollstar’s global rankings for 2025, the EVENTIM Group is the second-biggest promoter in the world. In addition, CTS EVENTIM operates some of Europe’s most renowned venues. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is a member of the MDAX segment. In 2025, the Group generated revenue of EUR 3.1 billion across more than 25 countries.


PRESS CONTACT
Christian Colmorgen
Vice President Corporate Communications
christian.colmorgen@eventim.de
 

INVESTOR RELATIONS
Marco Haeckermann
Vice President Corporate Development & Strategy
marco.haeckermann@eventim.de

Additional features:

File: FIGURES Q2-H1 2026

20.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
Rablstr. 26
81669 München
Germany
Phone: +49 421 3666 0
Fax: +49 421 3666 290
E-mail: info@eventim.de
Internet: www.eventim.de
ISIN: DE0005470306
WKN: 547030
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900FDHSN08UBJII80
EQS News ID: 2386368

 
End of News EQS News Service

2386368  20.08.2026 CET/CEST

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