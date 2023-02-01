EQS-News: CureVac Welcomes Myriam Mendila as New Chief Development Officer

Issuer: CureVac / Key word(s): Personnel

CureVac Welcomes Myriam Mendila as New Chief Development Officer



01.02.2023 / 13:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CureVac Welcomes Myriam Mendila as New Chief Development Officer

Dr. Mendila joins CureVac as Chief Development Officer with more than 20 years of global industry experience

TÜBINGEN, Germany/ BOSTON, USA February 1, 2023 CureVac N.V. (Nasdaq: CVAC), a global biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA), today announced that Myriam Mendila has taken up her role as CureVacs Chief Development Officer, as previously announced.

Myriams extensive expertise in product development in the global pharmaceutical industry, particularly the past several years in oncology, will be a significant asset to CureVac as we continue to advance our mRNA product pipeline. On behalf of the entire team, I would like to offer Myriam a very warm welcome as a new member of CureVacs management, said Franz-Werner Haas, Chief Executive Offer at CureVac. I would also like to extend my wholehearted thanks to Ulrike Gnad-Vogt for stepping in as Interim Chief Development Officer during the past eight months.

Im truly excited to join CureVac at this important inflection point of the company, said Dr. Mendila. The latest data update from the COVID-19 and flu programs demonstrates the potential of CureVacs broad technology platform to help fighting the most pressing health challenges and supports its competitive position as a key player in the mRNA field. Im looking forward to working with the CureVac team to build on these data, not only in infectious diseases but across CureVacs therapeutic areas.

Myriam Mendila, MD, has more than 20 years of global experience in product development, medical affairs, pharmacovigilance and healthcare compliance as well as global product strategy, including commercial strategy at Roche, Genentech and Novartis. Over the last 5 years, she has held the position of Chief Medical Officer Oncology and Global Head of Oncology Medical Affairs at Novartis, being responsible for the Medical Affairs strategy and related activities across the overall oncology portfolio at Novartis. Myriam earned her medical degree and subsequently doctoral degree from the Medical University of Hannover, Germany.

About CureVac

CureVac (Nasdaq: CVAC) is a global biopharmaceutical company in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, with more than 20 years of expertise in developing, optimizing, and manufacturing this versatile biological molecule for medical purposes. The principle of CureVacs proprietary technology is the use of optimized mRNA as a data carrier to instruct the human body to produce its own proteins capable of fighting a broad range of diseases. In July 2020, CureVac entered in a collaboration with GSK to jointly develop new products in prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases based on CureVacs second-generation mRNA technology. This collaboration was later extended to the development of second-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidates, and modified mRNA vaccine technologies. Based on its proprietary technology, CureVac has built a deep clinical pipeline across the areas of prophylactic vaccines, cancer therapies, antibody therapies, and the treatment of rare diseases. CureVac N.V. has its headquarters in Tübingen, Germany, and has more than 1,000 employees across its sites in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland and the U.S. Further information can be found at www.curevac.com.

CureVac Investor Relations Contact

Dr. Sarah Fakih, Vice President Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

CureVac, Tübingen, Germany

T: +49 7071 9883-1298

M: +49 160 90 496949

sarah.fakih@curevac.com

CureVac Media Contact

Bettina Jödicke-Braas, Manager Communications

CureVac, Tübingen, Germany

T: +49 7071 9883-1087

bettina.joedicke-braas@curevac.com

Forward-Looking Statements CureVac

This press release contains statements that constitute forward looking statements as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements that express the opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections of CureVac N.V. and/or its wholly owned subsidiaries CureVac SE, CureVac Manufacturing GmbH, CureVac Inc., CureVac Swiss AG, CureVac Corporate Services GmbH, CureVac RNA Printer GmbH, CureVac Belgium SA and CureVac Netherlands B.V. (the company) regarding future events or future results, in contrast with statements that reflect historical facts. Examples include discussion of the potential efficacy of the companys vaccine and treatment candidates and the companys strategies, financing plans, growth opportunities and market growth. In some cases, you can identify such forward-looking statements by terminology such as anticipate, intend, believe, estimate, plan, seek, project, or expect, may, will, would, could, potential, intend, or should, the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on managements current beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the company. However, these forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of the companys performance, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other variable circumstances, including negative worldwide economic conditions and ongoing instability and volatility in the worldwide financial markets, ability to obtain funding, ability to conduct current and future preclinical studies and clinical trials, the timing, expense and uncertainty of regulatory approval, reliance on third parties and collaboration partners, ability to commercialize products, ability to manufacture any products, possible changes in current and proposed legislation, regulations and governmental policies, pressures from increasing competition and consolidation in the companys industry, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the companys business and results of operations, ability to manage growth, reliance on key personnel, reliance on intellectual property protection, ability to provide for patient safety, and fluctuations of operating results due to the effect of exchange rates or other factors. Such risks and uncertainties may cause the statements to be inaccurate and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Many of these risks are outside of the companys control and could cause its actual results to differ materially from those it thought would occur. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. The company does not undertake, and specifically declines, any obligation to update any such statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any such statements to reflect future events or developments, except as required by law.

For further information, please reference the companys reports and documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). You may get these documents by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.