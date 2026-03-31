EQS-News: cyan AG achieves a Turnaround in Fiscal Year 2025 – Further Profitable Growth Expected for 2026

EQS-News: Cyan AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

cyan AG achieves a Turnaround in Fiscal Year 2025 – Further Profitable Growth Expected for 2026



31.03.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

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cyan AG achieves a Turnaround in Fiscal Year 2025 – Further Profitable Growth Expected for 2026 Revenue increased by approximately 30% to EUR 9.2 million

Successful turnaround with positive EBITDA within the projected range (EUR 0.75 million to EUR 0.85 million)

Internationalization of the business with a 47% increase in the end-customer base

Market launch of cyan Guard 360

Outlook for 2026: Further company growth with positive EBITDA expected Munich, March 31, 2026 – cyan AG, a provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions, reported strong business growth in the 2025 fiscal year based on preliminary figures. Revenue increases by approximately 30% to EUR 9.2 million (2024: EUR 7.1 million), reaching the upper end of the forecast range of EUR 8.8 million to EUR 9.2 million. Growth was driven in particular by rising recurring revenue from existing and new customers. At the same time, the company achieved a turnaround in earnings with a positive EBITDA within the projected range of EUR 0.75 million to EUR 0.85 million.



Markus Cserna, CEO & CTO of cyan AG: “The year 2025 was extremely successful for us. Not only did we achieve a series of long-term operational successes with our established cybersecurity solutions. We have also further internationalized our business and significantly expanded our customer base. Furthermore, with our new cybersecurity solution, cyan Guard 360, we are targeting a new customer group: medium-sized companies that are increasingly becoming the focus of cyberattacks. We offer them easy-to-integrate and cost-effective protection against digital threats.”



Operational Successes Across All Cybersecurity Solutions

cyan successfully continued to implement its growth strategy in 2025. The existing global group contract with the Orange Group was extended for at least three additional years. Through the Orange Group, cyan also entered new markets in Romania, Moldova, and the French overseas departments of Réunion and Mayotte. Furthermore, through a partnership with the local telecommunications provider Claro, cyan successfully entered the Latin American market, and through a partnership with an MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) in Mexico, it also entered the Central American market. cyan has also expanded its collaboration with T-Mobile Poland to include an additional cybersecurity offering. These operational advances contributed significantly to the growth of the end-customer base, which increased by 47% over the course of 2025.



With the launch of the cybersecurity solution cyan Guard 360, the company is also targeting small and medium-sized enterprises as a new customer segment. They gain access to effective and cost-efficient protection against phishing attacks as a first line of defense against external threats and as a complement to standard antivirus programs. Odido was the first provider to launch the product in the Netherlands, offering its users real-time digital protection. Through the recently announced partnership with CANCOM, the leading digital-business provider in the DACH region, cyan Guard 360 will be increasingly positioned in the service provider segment in the future. Additionally, further distribution partnerships have been established with various partners.



Positive business development expected for 2026

Following a very successful 2025 fiscal year in operational terms, cyan plans to consistently continue its current growth trajectory. The partnerships established in recent years, along with the broad base of new and existing customers, provide a strong foundation for increasing recurring revenue. With significant investments from its own funds in the further development of cybersecurity solutions and the expansion of its sales force, cyan is also creating forward-looking structures for continued growth. This is expected to result in new, long-term customer relationships in the 2026 fiscal year. At the same time, the company continues to benefit from the globally rising demand for high-performance cybersecurity solutions. For the current fiscal year 2026, cyan therefore expects further revenue growth to between EUR 10.2 million and EUR 11.5 million, with EBITDA remaining positive.

About cyan

cyan AG (XETR: CYR) is a provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions with almost 20 years of experience in the IT industry. The company offers IT security products for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet providers as well as financial service providers. The solutions are integrated as white-label products into the apps and system landscape of international business partners, who offer them to private and business customers under their own brand. cyan also offers the cybersecurity solution cyan Guard 360 for medium-sized companies via Managed Service Providers.



In addition, cyan operates its own research and development center with the aim of identifying industry trends at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. Customers of cyan include the Orange Group, Deutsche Telekom (Magenta/T-Mobile), Claro Chile (América Móvil Group) and dtac/True.



Further information can be found at: www.cyansecurity.com



cyan AG Investor Relations:

cyan AG

Phone: +49 89 71042 2073

Mail: ir@cyansecurity.com



cyan AG Press Contact:

Kirchhoff Consult GmbH

Phone: +49 40 60 91 86 65

Mail: cyan@kirchhoff.de

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