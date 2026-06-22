EQS-News: cyan AG adds FileWave as a new partner for cyan Guard 360

EQS-News: Cyan AG / Key word(s): Alliance

cyan AG adds FileWave as a new partner for cyan Guard 360



22.06.2026 / 09:32 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



cyan AG adds FileWave as a new partner for cyan Guard 360



Munich, June 22, 2026 – cyan AG, a provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions, continues to expand the distribution of its new security solution, cyan Guard 360, and has partnered with FileWave, an internationally established provider of unified endpoint management solutions. The integration of cyan Guard 360 underscores the solution’s technological maturity and its ease of scalability in complex IT environments.



FileWave integrates cyan Guard 360 into its product portfolio

FileWave, an internationally established provider of Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) and Mobile Device Management (MDM) solutions, will be integrating cyan Guard 360 into its portfolio as an additional security component. cyan Guard 360 protects endpoints managed by FileWave against phishing, malicious domains, and malware, regardless of operating system or location. This protection runs through the existing FileWave infrastructure, without additional agents and without a separate security setup. FileWave is thus strengthening its position as a comprehensive provider of modern endpoint management, including integrated cybersecurity, without creating additional operational overhead for customers. The integration of cyan Guard 360 into the FileWave portfolio is available starting in February 2026.



Nikola Gander, Co-CEO, FileWave: “Today, our customers expect not only efficient endpoint management, but also integrated security that fits seamlessly into existing IT environments. With cyan Guard 360, we are expanding our portfolio with a powerful, cloud-based security solution that delivers real added value without requiring any additional operational effort.”



Markus Cserna, CEO of cyan AG: “Our partnership with FileWave demonstrates that cyan Guard 360 is ideally suited for use in global endpoint management environments. Our solution integrates seamlessly and provides organizations with effective protection while minimizing administrative overhead.”

About FileWave

FileWave provides unified endpoint management for organizations operating in complex multi-platform environments. With support for cloud, hybrid, and on-premises deployments, FileWave helps schools, universities, businesses, healthcare organizations, and public sector institutions securely manage and maintain devices at scale – while maintaining full operational flexibility and data sovereignty.



Headquartered in Switzerland and backed by a global support organization, FileWave manages millions of devices worldwide across Apple, Windows, Android, ChromeOS, and other endpoint environments. The company is ISO/IEC 27001 certified.



For more information, visit www.filewave.com.

About cyan

cyan AG (XETR: CYR) is a provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions with almost 20 years of experience in the IT industry. The company offers IT security products for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet providers and financial service providers. cyan’s solutions are integrated as white label products into the apps and system landscape of international business partners, who then offer those to private and business customers under their own brand.



In addition, cyan operates its own research and development center with the aim of identifying trends in the industry at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. cyan’s customers include among others the Orange Group, the telecom group Deutsche Telekom (Magenta/T-Mobile) and Claro Chile (América Móvil Group).



More information at: www.cyansecurity.com



cyan AG Investor Relations:

cyan AG

Phone: +49 89 71042 2073

Mail: ir@cyansecurity.com



cyan AG Press contact:

Kirchhoff Consult GmbH

Phone: +49 40 60 91 86 65

Mail: cyan@kirchhoff.de

22.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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