EQS-News: cyan AG and MTEL complete MVNO roll-out including cybersecurity across the DACH region with the launch in Germany

cyan AG and MTEL complete MVNO roll-out including cybersecurity across the DACH region with the launch in Germany

02.08.2023 / 09:15 CET/CEST



02.08.2023 / 09:15 CET/CEST

cyan AG and MTEL complete MVNO roll-out including cybersecurity across the DACH region with the launch in Germany

Munich, August 2, 2023 - cyan AG (XETR: CYR), a leading European and global provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions and BSS/OSS platform services for the telecommunications industry, and MTEL, an internationally active MVNO and member of Telekom Srbija Group, have completed their expansion to the entire DACH region. After many years of cooperation in Austria, MTEL started sales in Switzerland last year and is now also available in Germany.

MTEL relies on the leading MVNO (virtual operator) platform of cyan AG subsidiary i-new. Due to its capability to connect multiple clients (multi-tenant) and multiple host operators (multi-MNO), the platform allows the MVNO to efficiently manage all three countries centrally on one platform. The collaboration was extended earlier this year to include network-integrated cybersecurity solutions, so that MTEL customers are also fully protected when using the Internet.

"We offer a unique proposition in Germany, just as we do in Switzerland and Austria, where we enable our customers to stay in touch with their loved ones in a variety of countries - not just in the EU - at a low cost. And the integrated Internet security is the icing on the cake, unique in all three markets", said Bojan Obradovic, CEO of MTEL Austria. "Germany is an important market for us, especially in combination with Switzerland and Austria. But we are also already thinking about the next regions we can expand into."

"The launch is proof of the leading technology for both i-new's BSS/OSS and cyan's cybersecurity, and our professional service. The fact that we can cover all three markets with one platform is a clear advantage for efficient management," explained Markus Cserna, CTO of cyan AG. "We look forward to our continued collaboration and will support as MTEL scales in this larger market."

About MTEL

MTEL Austria is an MVNO operator in the DACH region founded in 2016. In addition to MTEL Austria, the new MVNO in Switzerland, MTEL SWITZERLAND and MTEL Germany are owned by MTEL Austria.

MTEL's vision is to connect all people, through products that are oriented towards our customers and their needs, uncomplicated and covering as many areas of life as possible in the field of communication. Mobile communications, TV and Internet.

www.mtelgermany.at | www.mtel.at | www.mtel.ch | www.violamobile.at

About cyan

cyan AG (XETR: CYR) is a leading, globally active provider of intelligent cyber security solutions and platforms (BSS/OSS) for telecom companies with more than 15 years of experience in the IT industry. The company's main business areas are IT security solutions for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet providers (MNO, ISP), mobile virtual network operators (MVNO) and financial service providers. The solutions provided by cyan are integrated as white label product into the infrastructure of the business partners, who then offer them to their end customers in a B2B2C model, under their own brand.

Today the group has numerous international customers, through which cyan's products are distributed to end customers. In the process cyan can offer a range of solutions along the entire value chain from platform, data optimization to cybersecurity. In addition, cyan operates its own research & development center with the aim of identifying industry trends at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. Besides Orange, cyan's customers include among others Claro Chile (América Móvil Group), dtac (Telenor Group) as well as the telecom group Magenta (T-Mobile).

Further information is available at www.cyansecurity.com

