EQS-News: cyan AG and Orange Moldova launch collaboration to provide cybersecurity for businesses and consumers across Moldova

11.11.2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Munich, November 11, 2025 - cyan AG, a provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions, is launching its CyberFilter cybersecurity product together with Orange Moldova. The solution will be provided to private and business customers (B2C and B2B) for comprehensive protection against cyber threats and will be available for both fix and mobile customers. The product will be integrated directly into the providers’ network - without customers having to download or install additional software. The commercial launch was on November 10th, 2025.



Orange Moldova, the country's largest telecommunications provider, is thus sending a strong signal in the field of digital security. With CyberFilter, Orange Moldova is proactively protecting its customers against phishing attacks and other digital threats. With this project, cyan is expanding its existing close partnership with the Orange Group, which already applies cyan's cybersecurity solutions in numerous other countries.



Olga Surugiu, CEO Orange Moldova: "Orange Moldova has decided to protect mobile and fixed business customers with state-of-the-art technology that does not require any downloads on the devices, as the protection comes directly from the core network. As the leading provider in the country, it is our responsibility to provide our customers with the best possible protection against increasing digital threats such as phishing."



Markus Cserna, CEO and CTO of cyan AG: "By partnering with Orange Moldova we are able to support their goal of bringing advanced cyber protection to a market where security is a top priority. Together we ensure that end customers in Moldova are easily and effectively protected against cyber risks - regardless of whether they are online for private or business purposes."



About Orange Moldova

Orange Moldova is part of the Orange Group, one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators, serving over 300 million customers in 26 countries.



As the largest operator in Moldova, Orange provides mobile voice and data services, high-speed Fiber Internet, and Interactive TV – all under one brand. Today, more than 2.6 million customers rely on its network and services, supported by a team of over 1,500 employees. Orange operates the country’s fastest and most extensive 5G network, as well as the most advanced Fiber Internet network. The company has also introduced two regional technology firsts: XGS-PON with speeds up to 10 Gbps, and Fiber To The Room (FTTR), delivering Gigabit Wi-Fi to every room in the home. Services are available nationwide in Orange stores and online via the My Orange app, accessible 24/7, even from abroad.



A recognized innovation leader, Orange also runs one of the largest IT hubs in Moldova – Orange Systems, the country’s second-largest employer in the IT sector. To promote education and lifelong learning, Orange established the Orange Digital Center, a hub where people can develop essential digital and entrepreneurial skills for the future.



Learn more about Orange Moldova’s products and services at www.orange.md.



About cyan

cyan AG (XETR: CYR) is a provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions with almost 20 years of experience in the IT industry. The company offers IT security products for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet providers as well as financial service providers. The solutions are integrated as white-label products into the apps and system landscape of international business partners, who offer them to private and business customers under their own brand. cyan also offers the cybersecurity solution cyan Guard 360 for medium-sized companies via Managed Service Providers.



In addition, cyan operates its own research and development center with the aim of identifying industry trends at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. cyan's customers include the Orange Group, Deutsche Telekom (Magenta/T-Mobile), Claro Chile (América Móvil Group) and dtac/True.



Further information can be found at: www.cyansecurity.com



cyan AG Investor Relations:

cyan AG

Phone: +49 89 71042 2073

Mail: ir@cyansecurity.com



cyan AG Press contact:

Kirchhoff Consult GmbH

Phone: +49 40 60 91 86 65

Mail: cyan@kirchhoff.de



