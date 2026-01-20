Cyan Aktie
WKN DE: A2E4SV / ISIN: DE000A2E4SV8
|
20.01.2026 08:30:03
EQS-News: cyan AG and T-Mobile Poland will expand their successful cooperation with extended cybersecurity offering
|
EQS-News: Cyan AG
/ Key word(s): Alliance/Incoming Orders
cyan AG and T-Mobile Poland will expand their successful cooperation with extended cybersecurity offering
Munich, January 20, 2026 - cyan AG, a provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions, has successfully extended its long-standing partnership with T-Mobile Poland, while also agreeing on the expansion of the existing product portfolio not only to mobile users but also to mobile broadband users. Building on the established network-integrated solution (OnNet), the next phase of the collaboration will include the implementation of additional security services, further enhancing protection for T-Mobile Poland’s customers also for users outside of the T-Mobile network, providing a completely upgraded customer experience. With this extension, T-Mobile Poland continues to strengthen its cybersecurity offering, providing users with even more comprehensive digital protection across their customer base.
20.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|cyan AG
|Josephspitalstraße 15
|80331 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.cyansecurity.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E4SV8
|WKN:
|A2E4SV
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2262310
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2262310 20.01.2026 CET/CEST
