EQS-News: cyan AG and T-Mobile Poland will expand their successful cooperation with extended cybersecurity offering

cyan AG and T-Mobile Poland will expand their successful cooperation with extended cybersecurity offering Munich, January 20, 2026 - cyan AG, a provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions, has successfully extended its long-standing partnership with T-Mobile Poland, while also agreeing on the expansion of the existing product portfolio not only to mobile users but also to mobile broadband users. Building on the established network-integrated solution (OnNet), the next phase of the collaboration will include the implementation of additional security services, further enhancing protection for T-Mobile Poland’s customers also for users outside of the T-Mobile network, providing a completely upgraded customer experience. With this extension, T-Mobile Poland continues to strengthen its cybersecurity offering, providing users with even more comprehensive digital protection across their customer base.



In addition, the cyan platform implemented at T-Mobile Poland will be technically modernized as part of the contract extension. The expanded offering will be introduced gradually over the upcoming months aiming to be completed by Q2 2026.



Markus Cserna, CEO and CTO of cyan AG: "With the expansion of our cooperation with T-Mobile Poland, we are deepening a long-standing partnership and creating an even stronger security offering for its end customers. It marks the beginning of a more comprehensive cooperation aimed at creating added value for T-Mobile Poland’s customers. This contract extension and portfolio expansion are a great vote of confidence in our proprietary technology."



About T-Mobile Poland

T-Mobile Polska S.A. is a leading telecommunications operator in Poland, part of the Deutsche Telekom Group. They offer a full portfolio of services - mobile, fixed broadband (including fiber), converged solutions, ICT & security services - serving both consumer and business markets. Over the past 25 years, they have invested more than PLN 31 billion in network development and technology. They strive for climate neutrality in our operations by 2025 and across their supply chain by 2040. Their “Magenta Team” is committed to innovation, inclusion, and digital empowerment of society.



About cyan

cyan AG (XETR: CYR) is a provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions with almost 20 years of experience in the IT industry. The company offers IT security products for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet providers as well as financial service providers. The solutions are integrated as white-label products into the apps and system landscape of international business partners, who offer them to private and business customers under their own brand. cyan also offers the cybersecurity solution cyan Guard 360 for medium-sized companies via Managed Service Providers.



In addition, cyan operates its own research and development center with the aim of identifying industry trends at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. Customers of cyan include the Orange Group, Deutsche Telekom (Magenta/T-Mobile), Claro Chile (América Móvil Group) and dtac/True.



Further information can be found at: www.cyansecurity.com



