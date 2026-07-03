EQS-News: cyan AG: Annual General Meeting 2026 approves all agenda items by a large majority

EQS-News: Cyan AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

cyan AG: Annual General Meeting 2026 approves all agenda items by a large majority



03.07.2026 / 14:34 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



cyan AG: Annual General Meeting 2026 approves all agenda items by a large majority Munich, July 03, 2026 – cyan AG, a provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions, today held its virtual Annual General Meeting 2026. The shareholders approved all agenda items submitted for resolution by a clear majority. In total, more than 69% of the company’s share capital was represented at the virtual Annual General Meeting. The shareholders approved the formal discharge of the Management Board and Supervisory Board for the 2025 financial year as well as the appointment of the auditor for the 2026 financial year. The Annual General Meeting confirmed the court appointment of Alexandra Reich to the company’s Supervisory Board.



This year’s Annual General Meeting focused on the successful business development in 2025. Driven by the successful scaling of existing partnerships, the development of new markets, and an increase in the end customer base of 47% compared to the previous year, revenue in the financial year rose by around 30% to EUR 9.2 million. At earnings level, the successful turnaround was achieved with EBITDA turning positive for the first time at EUR 0.78 million. For the 2026 financial year, management expects continued positive business development and forecasts revenue growth to between EUR 10.2 million and EUR 11.5 million, as well as continued positive EBITDA.



In the 2026 financial year, cyan is consistently continuing the expansion of its international telecommunications business and is deepening its collaboration with existing partners. Existing cooperations within the Orange Group in particular are being further developed and additional market potential is being unlocked. In addition, the collaboration with T-Mobile in Poland was further expanded and new markets were developed. At the same time, cyan is stepping up its sales activities for the cybersecurity solution cyan Guard 360, which is specifically tailored to the needs of small and medium-sized enterprises. The security solution has been available via the CANCOM Cloud Marketplace since February and, alongside the established telecommunications business, represents an additional strategic growth driver.



Markus Cserna, CEO and CTO of cyan AG: “We successfully continued to implement our growth strategy in the 2025 financial year and achieved the turnaround at earnings level. I am proud to present this excellent development to our shareholders. Their trust is an important confirmation for us to continue along the path we have taken. At the same time, in the current 2026 financial year, we have achieved several operational successes that make us confident about our further development.”

About cyan

cyan AG (XETR: CYR) is a provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions with almost 20 years of experience in the IT industry. The company offers IT security products for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet providers and financial service providers. cyan’s solutions are integrated as white label products into the apps and system landscape of international business partners, who then offer those to private and business customers under their own brand.



In addition, cyan operates its own research and development center with the aim of identifying trends in the industry at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. cyan’s customers include among others the Orange Group, the telecom group Deutsche Telekom (Magenta/T-Mobile) and Claro Chile (América Móvil Group).



More information at: www.cyansecurity.com



cyan AG Investor Relations:

cyan AG

Phone: +49 89 71042 2073

Mail: ir@cyansecurity.com



cyan AG Press contact:

Kirchhoff Consult GmbH

Phone: +49 40 60 91 86 65

Mail: cyan@kirchhoff.de

03.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News