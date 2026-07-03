Cyan Aktie
WKN DE: A2E4SV / ISIN: DE000A2E4SV8
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03.07.2026 14:34:53
EQS-News: cyan AG: Annual General Meeting 2026 approves all agenda items by a large majority
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EQS-News: Cyan AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
cyan AG: Annual General Meeting 2026 approves all agenda items by a large majority
Munich, July 03, 2026 – cyan AG, a provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions, today held its virtual Annual General Meeting 2026. The shareholders approved all agenda items submitted for resolution by a clear majority. In total, more than 69% of the company’s share capital was represented at the virtual Annual General Meeting. The shareholders approved the formal discharge of the Management Board and Supervisory Board for the 2025 financial year as well as the appointment of the auditor for the 2026 financial year. The Annual General Meeting confirmed the court appointment of Alexandra Reich to the company’s Supervisory Board.
03.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|cyan AG
|Josephspitalstraße 15
|80331 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.cyansecurity.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E4SV8
|WKN:
|A2E4SV
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2360010
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2360010 03.07.2026 CET/CEST
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