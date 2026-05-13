EQS-News: cyan AG confirms preliminary figures for 2025 and remains on track for growth in 2026

EQS-News: Cyan AG / Key word(s): Annual Report

cyan AG confirms preliminary figures for 2025 and remains on track for growth in 2026



13.05.2026 / 08:31 CET/CEST

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cyan AG confirms preliminary figures for 2025 and remains on track for growth in 2026 Operating revenue rose by around 30% to EUR 9.2 million

Successful turnaround with positive EBITDA of EUR 0.78 million

The growing importance of digital security is driving demand for cybersecurity solutions

cyan Guard 360 expands its offering for small and medium-sized businesses

Outlook for 2026 confirmed: further company growth and positive EBITDA expected Munich, May 13, 2026 – cyan AG, a provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions, published its annual report for 2025 today. The company recorded revenue growth of approximately 30% to EUR 9.2 million (2024: EUR 7.1 million), reaching the upper end of the projected range of EUR 8.8 million to EUR 9.2 million. This growth was driven in particular by rising recurring revenue from existing and new customers. Recurring revenue from subscriptions and service and maintenance contracts accounted for 95% of total revenue. The end-customer base expanded by 47% over the course of 2025.



At the same time, the company achieved a turnaround in terms of earnings. EBITDA came in at EUR 0.78 million, within the forecast range of EUR 0.75 million to EUR 0.85 million. The company also made significant progress in terms of operating cash flow. In financial year 2025, cyan recorded a positive figure of EUR 1.5 million for the first time (2024: EUR -3.8 million). This development was driven primarily by positive revenue growth and cash inflows from research grants. The equity ratio increased to 89% (2024: 86%).



“The 2025 financial year was marked by operational and financial successes for us. Not only did we meet our forecast and achieve a turnaround on an EBITDA basis, but we also laid the foundation for further profitable growth,” said Markus Cserna, CEO of cyan AG. “In light of the continuing rise in cyber threats, we are making targeted investments in the further development of our solutions — including AI-based phishing detection and the use of large language models in the field of cyber threat intelligence. Our goal is to protect small and medium-sized businesses, as well as customers of telecommunications providers, even more effectively.”



Growth through new markets and partnerships

Through the consistent implementation of its growth strategy, cyan achieved a number of operational successes in financial year 2025. The existing global group contract with the Orange Group was extended for at least another three years. Through the Orange Group, cyan also entered new markets in Romania, Moldova, and the French overseas departments of Réunion and Mayotte. Furthermore, through its partnership with the local telecommunications provider Claro, cyan successfully entered the Latin American market. cyan has also expanded its collaboration with T-Mobile Poland to include an additional cybersecurity offering.



The company has also successfully launched cyan Guard 360, a cybersecurity solution designed specifically for small and medium-sized businesses, as a new product. This gives companies access to effective and cost-efficient protection against phishing attacks—serving as a first line of defense against external threats and a valuable complement to standard antivirus programs. Through the recently announced partnership with CANCOM, the leading digital business provider in the DACH region, cyan Guard 360 will also have a stronger presence in the service provider segment in the future. Additionally, further distribution partnerships have been established with various partners.



Outlook for 2026 confirmed

Following a very successful 2025 financial year in operational terms, cyan plans to consistently continue on its current growth trajectory. The partnerships established in recent years, along with the broad base of new and existing customers, provide a strong foundation for increasing recurring revenue. With significant investments from its own funds in the further development of cybersecurity solutions and the expansion of its sales organization, cyan is also laying the groundwork for further growth. In financial year 2026, this is expected to result in additional long-term customer relationships.



At the same time, the company continues to benefit from the growing global demand for high-performance cybersecurity solutions. Operational performance in the first few months of fiscal year 2026 underscores this positive outlook. cyan therefore continues to expect revenue growth to between EUR 10.2 million and EUR 11.5 million, with EBITDA remaining positive.



About cyan

cyan AG (XETR: CYR) is a provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions with almost 20 years of experience in the IT industry. The company offers IT security products for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet providers and financial service providers. cyan’s solutions are integrated as white label products into the apps and system landscape of international business partners, who then offer those to private and business customers under their own brand.



In addition, cyan operates its own research and development center with the aim of identifying trends in the industry at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. cyan’s customers include among others the Orange Group, the telecom group Deutsche Telekom (Magenta/T-Mobile) and Claro Chile (América Móvil Group).



More information at: www.cyansecurity.com



cyan AG Investor Relations:

cyan AG

Phone: +49 89 71042 2073

Mail: ir@cyansecurity.com



cyan AG Press contact:

Kirchhoff Consult GmbH

Phone: +49 40 60 91 86 65

Mail: cyan@kirchhoff.de

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