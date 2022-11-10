|
EQS-News: cyan AG: cyan's MVNO partner MTEL starts operations in Switzerland
cyan's MVNO partner MTEL starts operations in Switzerland
Munich, November 10, 2022 cyan AG (XETR: CYR), a leading European and global provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions and BSS/OSS platform services for the telecommunications industry, announces the start of marketing activities following the successful expansion of its MVNO partner MTEL in Switzerland under the brand "MTEL SWITZERLAND". MTEL has been utilizing the proven BSS/OSS platform of cyan AG's subsidiary i-new for over 8 years.
The Seamless BSS/OSS & MVNE platform of cyan subsidiary i-new provides a one-stop-shop solution for MVNOs (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) seeking maximum independence from host operators. The innovative design provides full end-to-end support from mobile network integration, product management, real-time billing to customer care and digital customer experience management. With the platform's multi-MNO capability, multiple host network operators can be connected, enabling scaling across country borders.
Bojan Obradovic, CEO of MTEL Austria, said, "We are pleased with the successful launch - a mirror image of the good cooperation with our main technology partner i-new. The launch was managed in excellent cooperation by the MTEL core team in Austria together with the i-new staff. We are glad to have cyan as a reliable and competent partner."
"We are happy about the successful expansion of our long-term customer MTEL, which has now reached an important milestone also for our partnership with the launch and store opening in Switzerland," said Frank von Seth, CEO of cyan AG. "This is a clear sign of our leading technology, flexible platform and professional services to help MNVOs across borders innovate in the mobile market."
About MTEL
In 2022, MTEL Austria with its new subsidiary MTEL Schweiz GmbH started selling products in Switzerland under the brand name MTEL SWITZERLAND. MTEL is owned by Telekom Serbia Group, which in addition to its home market in Serbia also owns networks in Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina. True to the motto "a heart for all", MTEL is implementing distinct approaches and disruptive offerings, particularly in the area of our core competence Roam-like-Home, on the mobile and OTT markets.
About cyan
Today the group has numerous international customers, through which cyans products are distributed to end customers. In the process cyan can offer a range of solutions along the entire value chain from platform, data optimization to cybersecurity. In addition, cyan operates its own research & development center with the aim of identifying industry trends at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. Besides Orange, cyan's customers include among others Claro Chile (América Móvil Group), dtac (Telenor Group) as well as the telecom group Magenta (T-Mobile). Further information is available at: www.cyansecurity.com
cyan AG
Tel. +49 89 71042 2073
E-Mail: ir@cyansecurity.com
cyan AG Media and Press:
Better Orange IR & HV AG
Tel. +49 89 88 96 906 17
E-Mail: vera.mueller@better-orange.de
