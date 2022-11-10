EQS-News: cyan AG: cyan's MVNO partner MTEL starts operations in Switzerland

EQS-News: Cyan AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

cyan AG: cyan's MVNO partner MTEL starts operations in Switzerland



10.11.2022

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





cyan's MVNO partner MTEL starts operations in Switzerland

Munich, November 10, 2022 cyan AG (XETR: CYR), a leading European and global provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions and BSS/OSS platform services for the telecommunications industry, announces the start of marketing activities following the successful expansion of its MVNO partner MTEL in Switzerland under the brand "MTEL SWITZERLAND". MTEL has been utilizing the proven BSS/OSS platform of cyan AG's subsidiary i-new for over 8 years.

The Seamless BSS/OSS & MVNE platform of cyan subsidiary i-new provides a one-stop-shop solution for MVNOs (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) seeking maximum independence from host operators. The innovative design provides full end-to-end support from mobile network integration, product management, real-time billing to customer care and digital customer experience management. With the platform's multi-MNO capability, multiple host network operators can be connected, enabling scaling across country borders.

Bojan Obradovic, CEO of MTEL Austria, said, "We are pleased with the successful launch - a mirror image of the good cooperation with our main technology partner i-new. The launch was managed in excellent cooperation by the MTEL core team in Austria together with the i-new staff. We are glad to have cyan as a reliable and competent partner."

"We are happy about the successful expansion of our long-term customer MTEL, which has now reached an important milestone also for our partnership with the launch and store opening in Switzerland," said Frank von Seth, CEO of cyan AG. "This is a clear sign of our leading technology, flexible platform and professional services to help MNVOs across borders innovate in the mobile market."

About MTEL

In 2022, MTEL Austria with its new subsidiary MTEL Schweiz GmbH started selling products in Switzerland under the brand name MTEL SWITZERLAND. MTEL is owned by Telekom Serbia Group, which in addition to its home market in Serbia also owns networks in Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina. True to the motto "a heart for all", MTEL is implementing distinct approaches and disruptive offerings, particularly in the area of our core competence Roam-like-Home, on the mobile and OTT markets.

About cyan

cyan AG (XETR: CYR) is a leading, globally active provider of intelligent cyber security solutions and platforms (BSS/OSS) for telecom companies with more than 15 years of experience in the IT industry. The company's main business areas are IT security solutions for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet providers (MNO, ISP), mobile virtual network operators (MVNO) and financial service providers. The solutions provided by cyan are integrated as white label product into the infrastructure of the business partners, who then offer them to their end customers in a B2B2C model, under their own brand.

Today the group has numerous international customers, through which cyans products are distributed to end customers. In the process cyan can offer a range of solutions along the entire value chain from platform, data optimization to cybersecurity. In addition, cyan operates its own research & development center with the aim of identifying industry trends at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. Besides Orange, cyan's customers include among others Claro Chile (América Móvil Group), dtac (Telenor Group) as well as the telecom group Magenta (T-Mobile). Further information is available at: www.cyansecurity.com



cyan AG Investor Relations:

cyan AG

Tel. +49 89 71042 2073

E-Mail: ir@cyansecurity.com

cyan AG Media and Press:

Better Orange IR & HV AG

Tel. +49 89 88 96 906 17

E-Mail: vera.mueller@better-orange.de