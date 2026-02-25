EQS-News: cyan AG enters into partnership with CANCOM: cyan Guard 360 now available on the CANCOM Cloud Marketplace

EQS-News: Cyan AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Contract

25.02.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

cyan AG enters into partnership with CANCOM: cyan Guard 360 now available on the CANCOM Cloud Marketplace



Munich, February 25, 2026 – cyan AG, a provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions, is expanding its partner network for the new cyan Guard 360 security solution and has gained a strong partner in the service provider environment with CANCOM, the leading digital business provider in the DACH region.



The cooperation specifically addresses the service provider segment and supports Internet service providers (ISPs) in expanding their service portfolio to include cybersecurity services. With the EU-hosted cloud-based security solution cyan Guard 360, ISPs can expand their business model and seamlessly integrate it into their existing offerings.



CANCOM adds cyan Guard 360 to the CANCOM Cloud Marketplace and addresses service providers

CANCOM is adding cyan Guard 360 to its portfolio and making the solution available via the CANCOM Cloud Marketplace, particularly to Tier 2 and Tier 3 Internet service providers in Germany. Peter Weisbach, Senior Vice President Unified Commerce at CANCOM, emphasizes: “The CANCOM Cloud Marketplace gives service providers access to a ready-to-use security solution that protects SMEs in particular that do not have their own IT resources and expertise.” CANCOM is thus enabling service providers to make cybersecurity services accessible to customer segments that previously had little access to such solutions, e.g. companies with fewer than 100 employees. These companies often have neither their own security expertise nor the budget for complex security infrastructures. cyan Guard 360 offers them effective basic protection without high investment or operating costs.



ISPs can use it to offer cybersecurity services to their end customers without having to operate their own security infrastructure. For ISPs, the partnership opens new, high-margin revenue potential with minimal integration effort. The product is available for purchase now.



Comments on the partnership

Ralf Arweiler, Vice President Service Provider & Utilities CANCOM: "Service providers have a responsibility to protect even the smallest companies effectively. With cyan Guard 360, we provide them with a ready-to-use, easily integrable security offering that does just that. No complex infrastructure – but maximum benefit for businesses that previously could not afford protection."



Markus Cserna, CEO & CTO of cyan AG: "With CANCOM, we are gaining a strong partner for addressing service providers. The cooperation shows how flexible cyan Guard 360 is and how easily cybersecurity can be integrated into existing provider models as a value-added service. The partnership also represents another important step in the growth strategy of cyan Guard 360."

About CANCOM

As a leading digital business provider and AI enabler, CANCOM accompanies companies, organizations, and the public sector into the digital future. The range of services and solutions includes classic system house IT solutions as well as data-based digital solutions, managed services, and cloud services. With passion and technology, we accompany our customers' digital evolution and support them in reducing the complexity of their IT and developing new business models. To this end, we offer a comprehensive portfolio for all IT and business requirements.



About cyan

cyan AG (XETR: CYR) is a provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions with almost 20 years of experience in the IT industry. The company offers IT security products for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet providers as well as financial service providers. The solutions are integrated as white-label products into the apps and system landscape of international business partners, who offer them to private and business customers under their own brand. cyan also offers the cybersecurity solution cyan Guard 360 for medium-sized companies via Managed Service Providers.



In addition, cyan operates its own research and development center with the aim of identifying industry trends at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. Customers of cyan include the Orange Group, Deutsche Telekom (Magenta/T-Mobile), Claro Chile (América Móvil Group) and dtac/True.



Further information can be found at: www.cyansecurity.com



cyan AG Investor Relations:

cyan AG

Phone: +49 89 71042 2073

Mail: ir@cyansecurity.com



cyan AG Press Contact:

Kirchhoff Consult GmbH

Phone: +49 40 60 91 86 65

Mail: cyan@kirchhoff.de



