EQS-News: cyan AG Further Expands European Footprint with Cybersecurity Launch at Orange Romania

EQS-News: Cyan AG / Key word(s): Market Launch

cyan AG Further Expands European Footprint with Cybersecurity Launch at Orange Romania



31.07.2026 / 13:03 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



cyan AG Further Expands European Footprint with Cybersecurity Launch at Orange Romania Munich, July 31, 2026 – cyan AG, a provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions, today announced the launch of an enhanced cybersecurity offering with Orange Romania. The new service combines cyan's network-based protection for mobile and fixed broadband customers with additional device protection from another provider.



The new services will initially be available to private customers and small/home offices (SOHO), with a launch for business customers planned at a later stage. The solutions provide effective protection against a wide range of digital threats, including phishing, malware, trojans, malicious websites, and other harmful content, without requiring users to install additional software.



The scope of the implementation includes DNS-based threat protection with content filtering, blocklisting and allowlisting capabilities, a branded self-care web interface, blocking histories, Website Check and Identity Check, as well as detailed usage statistics. Together, these features provide Orange Romania with a scalable, easy-to-manage cybersecurity service that enhances the value of its connectivity offerings while giving customers greater transparency and control over their digital security.



The implementation builds on the partnership between cyan and Orange Romania announced in July 2025. The partnership provides for the introduction of cybersecurity solutions in several phases and addresses both B2C and B2B customer groups.



"The expansion of our collaboration with Orange Romania marks another important milestone in our long-standing partnership with Orange. By extending its cybersecurity offering with cyan's network-based protection for mobile and fixed broadband customers, Orange Romania reinforces the growing importance of seamless, network-level cybersecurity services. This launch further strengthens our position as a trusted technology partner for leading telecommunications providers across Europe," said Markus Cserna, CEO of cyan AG. "As phishing, scams and other forms of digital fraud continue to rise, we are helping make effective cybersecurity easily accessible for millions of consumers today, with business customers set to benefit in a later rollout."



"Users are today fully aware of digital dangers and are in demand of solutions to answer this challenge. With the launch of Orange Cybersecure we are providing them with a simple and complete solution for families and small entrepreneurs that secures not only their devices, but also the communication networks themselves. Orange Cybersecure is an innovative solution because it offers 360-degree protection. Following the business solutions launched over the years and the establishment of our own cybersecurity company, we are now aiming to increase digital resilience among residential customers in Romania, who represent the most frequent victims of digital fraud. Furthermore, we are offering this solution to small businesses, who are another very vulnerable segment, because complex cybersecurity solutions were not accessible to them up until now," said Julien Ducarroz, CEO of Orange Romania.

About Orange Romania

Orange Romania is part of the Orange Group, one of the largest global telecommunications operators that connects hundreds of millions of customers worldwide. With over 11 million local customers and an annual turnover exceeding 1.5 billion euros, Orange Romania connects 1 in 2 Romanians and offers an extensive range of communication solutions for both individual and corporate customers, from basic connectivity services to complete mobile, fixed internet, TV packages, and complex IT&C solutions through Orange Business. Since its presence on the local market, Orange accounts investments of 4.7bn euros in Romania.



Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.



Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).



For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and to follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

About cyan

cyan AG (XETR: CYR) is a provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions with almost 20 years of experience in the IT industry. The company offers IT security products for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet providers and financial service providers. cyan’s solutions are integrated as white label products into the apps and system landscape of international business partners, who then offer those to private and business customers under their own brand.



In addition, cyan operates its own research and development center with the aim of identifying trends in the industry at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. cyan’s customers include among others the Orange Group, the telecom group Deutsche Telekom (Magenta/T-Mobile) and Claro Chile (América Móvil Group).



More information at: www.cyansecurity.com



cyan AG Investor Relations:

cyan AG

Phone: +49 89 71042 2073

Mail: ir@cyansecurity.com



cyan AG Press contact:

Kirchhoff Consult GmbH

Phone: +49 40 60 91 86 65

Mail: cyan@kirchhoff.de

31.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News