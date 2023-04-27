EQS-News: cyan AG publishes Annual Report 2022

EQS-News: Cyan AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results

cyan AG publishes Annual Report 2022



27.04.2023 / 17:55 CET/CEST

cyan AG publishes Annual Report 2022

Munich, April 27, 2023 cyan AG, a leading European and global provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions and BSS/OSS platform services for the telecommunications industry, today published its Annual Report 2022. The Company generated revenues of EUR 8.5 million in the past fiscal year, in line with the previous year (2021: EUR 8.5 million). EBITDA improved by EUR 3.9 million to EUR -8.4 million, compared to EUR -12.3 million in 2021.

The loss from operating activities (EBIT) for the financial year 2022 amounted to EUR -14.0 million; a reduction of 22.6% compared to the previous year (2021: EUR -18.1 million). As a result of reassessments of tax assets and liabilities, the consolidated net result amounted to EUR -16.5 million (2021: EUR -13.9 million). Accordingly, undiluted earnings per share amounted to EUR -1.11 (2021: EUR -1.30). The cash flow from operating activities improved from EUR -10.6 million to EUR -6.8 million as a result of the lower costs. In the past financial year, more than three quarters of revenues were recurring.

"In 2022, we successfully completed our comprehensive transformation, optimizing our processes for sustainable growth," reports Frank von Seth, CEO of cyan AG. "With the leaner cost structure, we have already reached an important milestone on the road to a turnaround with the ultimate goal of becoming self-financing. We continue to focus on recurring revenues in both business segments, from which we will benefit in the long term through a high degree of predictability and consistency."

In the BSS/OSS segment (brand "i-new"), which currently accounts for 55% of total revenues, cyan generated revenues of EUR 4.7 million in 2022 (2021: EUR 5.2 million). During the year, several MVNOs were launched on i-new's platforms, including Austria's educom, Colombian MVNOs Lov and Liwa. And an advanced cooperation with Viasat was announced. In addition, MTEL's DACH expansion progressed with the opening of the first stores in Switzerland.

In the Cybersecurity segment, revenues in 2022 amounted to EUR 3.8 million (2021: EUR 3.3 million). Here, the partnership with the Orange Group was extended to the Slovakian market in 2022 and the Thai market was entered through cooperation with dtac, one of Thailand's largest communication service providers. In addition, OTE Group was won as a partner for the cybersecurity segment in Greece and the shortest implementation phase to date was realized.

"With a high degree of continuity and the constant optimization of our products and services, we have established valuable new customer relationships in both business segments and concluded important contracts that consolidate and strengthen our market position. In the current financial year, we have already been able to win additional partners globally for the implementation of our products," added Frank von Seth.

Note: The Annual Report 2022 is available for download at https://ir.cyansecurity.com/publications/.

About cyan

cyan AG (XETR: CYR) is a leading, globally active provider of intelligent cyber security solutions and platforms (BSS/OSS) for telecom companies with more than 15 years of experience in the IT industry. The company's main business areas are IT security solutions for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet providers (MNO, ISP), mobile virtual network operators (MVNO) and financial service providers. The solutions provided by cyan are integrated as white label product into the infrastructure of the business partners, who then offer them to their end customers in a B2B2C model, under their own brand.

Today the group has numerous international customers, through which cyans products are distributed to end customers. In the process cyan can offer a range of solutions along the entire value chain from platform, data optimization to cybersecurity. In addition, cyan operates its own research & development center with the aim of identifying industry trends at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. Besides Orange, cyan's customers include among others Claro Chile (América Móvil Group), dtac (Telenor Group) as well as the telecom group Magenta (T-Mobile). Further information is available at: www.cyansecurity.com

cyan AG Investor Relations:

cyan AG

Tel. +49 89 71042 2073

E-Mail: ir@cyansecurity.com

cyan AG Media and Press:

Better Orange IR & HV AG

Tel. +49 89 88 96 906 17

E-Mail: vera.mueller@better-orange.de