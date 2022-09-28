|
28.09.2022 17:50:06
EQS-News: cyan AG publishes interim report 2022
|
EQS-News: Cyan AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report
cyan AG publishes interim report 2022
Munich, September 28, 2022 cyan AG (XETR: CYR), a leading European and global provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions and BSS/OSS platform services for the telecommunications industry, announced the publication of its financial report for the first half of 2022. Revenues increased to EUR 4.1 million in the first half of the year compared to EUR 3.5 million in the previous year. EBITDA amounted to EUR -4.0 million (H1 2021: EUR -7.4 million).
"We were able to achieve very good progress on projects in the past months; we onboarded or launched a total of six customers. Some projects with existing and newly acquired customers continue to be implemented. At the same time, we were able to develop new features for our customers, expand our domain of deployment and thus also drive our business forward," explained Frank von Seth, CEO of cyan AG. "This is reflected in increased revenues and higher recurring revenues. At the same time, our costs remained stable at reduced levels as we expected after the Performance Improvement Program."
The increase in sales in the first half of 2022 was generated in both business segments. In the BSS/OSS segment, which is larger in terms of revenue share (63%), revenue was EUR 2.6 million compared to EUR 2.2 million in the previous year. At EUR 1.5 million (H1 2021: EUR 1.4 million), the Cybersecurity segment generated around 37% of group revenues.
After taking into account deferred tax income, consolidated net income amounted to EUR -2.7 million (H1 2021: EUR -7.8 million), resulting in undiluted earnings per share of EUR -0.19, compared with EUR -0.75 in the first half of the previous year.
The interim report 2022 (unaudited) is available for download at https://ir.cyansecurity.com/publications/.
Today the group has numerous international customers, through which cyans products are distributed to end customers. In the process cyan can offer a range of solutions along the entire value chain from platform, data optimization to cybersecurity. In addition, cyan operates its own research & development center with the aim of identifying industry trends at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. Besides Orange, cyan's customers include among others Claro Chile (América Móvil Group), dtac (Telenor Group) as well as the telecom group Magenta (T-Mobile). Further information is available at: www.cyansecurity.com
cyan AG Investor Relations:
cyan AG
cyan AG Media and Press:
Better Orange IR & HV AG
28.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|cyan AG
|Theatinerstraße 11
|80333 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.cyansecurity.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E4SV8
|WKN:
|A2E4SV
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1452487
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1452487 28.09.2022 CET/CEST
