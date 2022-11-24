|
24.11.2022 17:50:03
EQS-News: cyan AG publishes quarterly statement for the third quarter of 2022
|
EQS-News: Cyan AG
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
cyan AG publishes quarterly statement for the third quarter of 2022
Munich, November 24, 2022 cyan AG, a leading European and global provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions and BSS/OSS platform services for the telecommunications industry, today published its quarterly statement for the third quarter of 2022. In the first nine months of the year 2022, revenues increased to EUR 6.1 million (9M 2021: EUR 5.9 million). Revenues were mainly recurring in nature and the increase resulted from the Cybersecurity segment. The implemented cost savings from the strategic transformation phase of the company were already clearly reflected in EBITDA, which improved from EUR -10.5 million in the same period of the previous year to EUR -5.0 million in 2022. Net income amounted to EUR -5.1 million (9M 2021: EUR -11.8 million) resulting in earnings per share of EUR -0.36 (9M 2021: EUR -1.19).
"The transformation process at cyan AG is having an impressive effect with the significant improvement in EBITDA and operating cash flow compared to the previous year and reflects the cost discipline we have gained this year. Operationally, we have advanced important projects and continued to develop the company," said Frank von Seth, CEO of cyan AG. "We still have some substantial milestones ahead of us, both in terms of the deeper strategic positioning of our segments and our existing and future customers. We have already laid the foundation for a sustainably operating cyan AG."
Operating cash flow after three quarters of 2022 was EUR -3.2 million, compared to EUR -6.5 million in the same period last year. In the third quarter, operating cash flow was EUR -0.2 million. The proceeds from the capital increase carried out in September 2022 were not booked until the fourth quarter, which resulted in net debt to grow temporarily to EUR 5.8 million (Dec. 31, 2021: EUR 4.2 million).
The strategic process and project changes initiated at the beginning of the year are not only showing their effect in the key financial figures, but also at the operational level. Significant milestones were achieved in the third quarter. In the Cybersecurity segment, the technical implementation with the new partner OTE was completed in just six weeks, enabling sales of the new tariffs with included Cybersecurity to start in the fourth quarter. The projects with T-Mobile and Claro were also driven forward with a perspective to launch soon.
In the BSS/OSS segment, the multi-country and multi-MNO mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) MTEL commenced operations in Switzerland, including the opening of its first Swiss store. Preparations for the launch in Germany ran in parallel. The collaboration with Viasat to connect underserved and hard-to-reach areas represents a validation of the platform's high quality and wide range of use cases beyond MVNOs. These, existing and further new, partnerships result in significant revenue potential for the remaining months of 2022. Thus, cyan is generally well positioned for the fourth quarter and the coming periods, albeit dependent on external factors, and is steadily moving towards its goal of operating sustainably.
The quarterly statement for the third quarter of 2022 including key figures (unaudited) is available for download at https://ir.cyansecurity.com/publications/.
About cyan
Today the group has numerous international customers, through which cyans products are distributed to end customers. In the process cyan can offer a range of solutions along the entire value chain from platform, data optimization to cybersecurity. In addition, cyan operates its own research & development center with the aim of identifying industry trends at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. Besides Orange, cyan's customers include among others Claro Chile (América Móvil Group), dtac (Telenor Group) as well as the telecom group Magenta (T-Mobile). Further information is available at: www.cyansecurity.com
cyan AG Investor Relations:
cyan AG
cyan AG Media and Press:
Better Orange IR & HV AG
24.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|cyan AG
|Theatinerstraße 11
|80333 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.cyansecurity.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E4SV8
|WKN:
|A2E4SV
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1496699
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1496699 24.11.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cyan AGmehr Nachrichten
|
24.11.22
|EQS-News: cyan AG veröffentlicht Mitteilung zum dritten Quartal 2022 (EQS Group)
|
24.11.22
|EQS-News: cyan AG publishes quarterly statement for the third quarter of 2022 (EQS Group)
|
10.11.22
|EQS-News: cyan AG: cyans MVNO-Partner MTEL nimmt Betrieb in der Schweiz auf (EQS Group)
|
10.11.22
|EQS-News: cyan AG: cyan's MVNO partner MTEL starts operations in Switzerland (EQS Group)
|
31.10.22
|EQS-News: cyan AG: cyan und Viasat kooperieren bei der Ausweitung von Satellitenkonnektivitätsdiensten auf der ganzen Welt (EQS Group)
|
31.10.22
|EQS-News: cyan AG: cyan and Viasat collaborate to expand satellite connectivity services across the globe (EQS Group)
|
28.09.22
|EQS-News: cyan AG veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2022 (EQS Group)
|
28.09.22
|EQS-News: cyan AG publishes interim report 2022 (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Cyan AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cyan AG
|1,80
|-2,97%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBlack Friday: US-Börsen relativ richtungslos -- ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt unverändert -- Börsen in Asien beenden Handelswoche mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt verlief der Handel am Freitag in ruhigen Bahnen. Der DAX zeigte sich ebenfalls impulslos. Nach der Feiertagspause bewegen sich die US-Börsen in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost performten die Indizes vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich.