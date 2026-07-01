EQS-News: cyan AG wins its first German Internet service provider as a client through its partnership with CANCOM

EQS-News: Cyan AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

cyan AG wins its first German Internet service provider as a client through its partnership with CANCOM



01.07.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

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cyan AG wins its first German Internet service provider as a client through its partnership with CANCOM

Munich, July 01, 2026 - cyan AG, a provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions, has achieved another milestone in the implementation of its growth strategy: Just a few months after announcing its partnership with CANCOM – one of Germany’s largest IT system integrators and a leading provider of hybrid IT services and managed services – cyan has acquired its first German Internet service provider (ISP) as a customer through the Marketplace. Contracts with additional German ISPs are expected to follow shortly.



Starting in September 2026, the ISP will actively market the cybersecurity solution cyan Guard 360, developed by cyan, to its customers. The solution specifically protects small and medium-sized businesses from digital threats such as phishing.



Strong demand in the ISP segment - ARPU growth driven by value-added services

The deal reflects a structural increase in demand in the ISP market: Internet service providers are increasingly seeking high-quality value-added services to sustainably increase their average revenue per user (ARPU). cyan Guard 360 addresses precisely this need – with a simple, cloud-based cybersecurity solution that can be easily integrated into existing provider infrastructures.



The focus is on protecting residential customers and small and medium-sized businesses from phishing, malware, and other malicious content. cyan Guard 360 can be implemented quickly, is intuitive to use, and requires no significant additional effort on the part of the customer. ISPs can use it to expand their service portfolio in a targeted manner while simultaneously tapping into new, high-margin revenue streams.



Markus Cserna, CEO of cyan AG: “The first direct ISP deal in Germany is concrete proof that our growth strategy is working – and at a remarkable pace. There is strong and growing demand among German Internet service providers to offer their customers real added value through cybersecurity services while simultaneously increasing ARPU. Our cybersecurity solution, cyan Guard 360, meets this need.”

About cyan

cyan AG (XETR: CYR) is a provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions with almost 20 years of experience in the IT industry. The company offers IT security products for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet providers and financial service providers. cyan’s solutions are integrated as white label products into the apps and system landscape of international business partners, who then offer those to private and business customers under their own brand.



In addition, cyan operates its own research and development center with the aim of identifying trends in the industry at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. cyan’s customers include among others the Orange Group, the telecom group Deutsche Telekom (Magenta/T-Mobile) and Claro Chile (América Móvil Group).



More information at: www.cyansecurity.com



cyan AG Investor Relations:

cyan AG

Phone: +49 89 71042 2073

Mail: ir@cyansecurity.com



cyan AG Press contact:

Kirchhoff Consult GmbH

Phone: +49 40 60 91 86 65

Mail: cyan@kirchhoff.de