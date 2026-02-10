EQS-News: CYROS Warning App Supports Operational Assessment of Current Cyber Incidents

EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Product Launch

CYROS Warning App Supports Operational Assessment of Current Cyber Incidents



10.02.2026 / 09:30 CET/CEST

CYROS Warning App Supports Operational Assessment of Current Cyber Incidents

Pliezhausen, February 10, 2025 – The cyberintelligence.institute (CII), in partnership with DATAGROUP, is launching the CYROS Warning App, a free digital alert system for cyber threats. The application is designed for companies of all sizes as well as private users and provides small and medium-sized enterprises with a cost-free source of information to identify, prioritize, and classify security-relevant cyber events at an early stage. The CYROS Warning App is now available in all major app stores and as a desktop version.

The app aggregates security-related information from official warnings - from the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) among others - from specialized professional sources, the CII partner network, and, in the future, from DATAGROUP’s Security Operations Centers. Many of these information sources are currently scattered across different channels, highly technical in nature, or only partially accessible. For organizations without dedicated cybersecurity expertise, continuous evaluation is often not feasible.

The application consolidates this information, classifies it by criticality, and supplements it with concrete recommendations and practical guidance. The CYROS Warning App does not replace a professional security infrastructure but provides a structured informational foundation to help detect the need for action at an early stage. Further processing and implementation should take place within professional security services such as vulnerability management or SIEM. This gives companies an initial decision-making basis to quickly assess operational requirements for their IT landscape, deployed applications, and organizational conditions.

“Cyber threats are evolving rapidly and no longer affect only large organizations. Small and medium-sized businesses often lack the resources to continuously analyze and prioritize security-relevant alerts. The CYROS Warning App helps companies identify risks at an early stage and derive well-founded measures,” says Dino Huber, Managing Director of DATAGROUP’s Cyber Security Unit.

Structured Information for Operational Security Decisions

The CYROS Warning App provides information on vulnerabilities in widely used applications and infrastructures, security-critical update and patch advisories, current phishing and fraud campaigns, as well as relevant changes in regulations and compliance requirements. All alerts are categorized by urgency. Notifications can be configured individually by topic, criticality level, and federal state. Users can also report their own incidents to the editorial team, contributing to the current situation assessment.

“Our goal with the CYROS Warning App is to bundle IT security information, present it in an understandable way, and link it to tailored guidance that can be practically implemented in both business and private environments. Organizations should be able to quickly assess whether and to what extent an event is relevant to them,” says Alexander Jobst, CYROS project manager at the cyberintelligence.institute.

In addition to corporate use, the CYROS Warning App is explicitly aimed at private users, as cyberattacks, phishing, and digital fraud attempts are increasingly taking place in personal environments and can cause significant harm.

The CYROS Warning App is designed with a strong focus on data minimization. It requires no login and collects no sensitive personal data. Usage is fully anonymous.





About DATAGROUP

DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service providers. Some 3,700 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, andoperateIT infrastructures and business applications. With its CORBOXproduct, DATAGROUPis a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions.The acquisition strategy is particularly noted for itsoptimalintegration of new companies. DATAGROUP is activelyparticipatingin the consolidation process with its “buy and turn around” and its “buy and build” strategy.

About the cyberintelligence.institute (CII)

The cyberintelligence.institute (CII) is an independent cybersecurity research institute based in Germany. Operating at the intersection of science, industry, and society, the institute analyzes current cyber threats, assesses their impact, and develops strategies to strengthen digital sovereignty and resilience. Its activities include the scientific analysis of cyber incidents, the preparation of security-relevant information, and consulting for political and public institutions, including at the federal level. The institute draws on a broad network of researchers and security experts.

