EQS-News: Daldrup & Söhne AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of 18 cents per share

EQS-News: Daldrup & Söhne AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Daldrup & Söhne AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of 18 cents per share



28.08.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

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Daldrup & Söhne AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of 18 cents per share

Pullach / Ascheberg, 28 August 2026 – Daldrup & Söhne AG ("Daldrup", "Daldrup & Söhne") (ISIN DE0007830572), a specialist in drilling technology and geothermal, successfully held its Annual General Meeting in virtual format on 27 August 2026. With 60.75 percent of the share capital represented, shareholders approved all agenda items by a large majority. The Management Board and Supervisory Board were each granted discharge with more than 98 percent of the votes cast.

The Annual General Meeting also approved the payment of a dividend of 18 cents per dividend-entitled share for the 2025 financial year. This represents an increase of 20 percent compared with the previous year.

The voting results as well as further information on the Annual General Meeting are available on the Daldrup & Söhne AG corporate website under Investor Relations / Annual General Meeting: https://daldrup.eu/en/ir/

About Daldrup & Söhne AG

Daldrup & Söhne AG (ISIN: DE0007830572, WKN: 783057) with a company history of 80 years, is a specialised provider of drilling and environmental services and is positioned among the leading companies in Germany. Its activities are divided into the business areas Geothermal, Resources & Exploration, Water Extraction and Environment, Development & Services (EDS). In the Geothermal Energy business sector, drilling services are provided both for near-surface geothermal energy (especially geothermal probes for heat pumps), but above all also drilling services for deep geothermal energy of up to 6,000 m, in order to use the geothermal energy thus accessible for the generation of electricity and/or heat. In the Raw Materials and Exploration business sector, the wells drilled by Daldrup & Söhne AG are used for exploration as well as mineral raw materials and ores (e.g. copper and gold). This division also provides drilling services in the context of finding a safe final repository for nuclear waste. The Water Extraction business area includes well construction for the extraction of drinking, industrial, medicinal, mineral, boiler feed or cooling water as well as thermal brine. The business area Environment, Development & Services (EDS) comprises special environmental engineering services such as the hydraulic remediation of contaminated sites, the construction of gas extraction wells for the extraction of landfill gas, the construction of groundwater quality measuring points or the construction of water purification plants.

The shares of Daldrup & Söhne AG are listed in the Scale (sub-segment of the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange) and part of the Scale30 Index.

Disclaimer

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities. This publication and the information contained therein are not intended for direct or indirect distribution in or within the United States of America ("USA"), Canada, Australia or Japan.

Press & Investor Relations Contact

Daldrup & Söhne AG

Annette Kohler-Kruse / Frank Ostermair

Fon +49 (0) 2593 / 95 93 29

ir@daldrup.eu

Emil-Riedl-Weg 6

82049 Pullach i. Isartal

Germany

www.daldrup.eu