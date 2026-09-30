EQS-News: Daldrup & Söhne AG publishes 2026 Group Half-Year Report: Significant growth and high order backlog

EQS-News: Daldrup & Söhne AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results

Daldrup & Söhne AG publishes 2026 Group Half-Year Report: Significant growth and high order backlog



30.09.2026 / 08:33 CET/CEST

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Daldrup & Söhne AG publishes 2026 Group Half-Year Report: Significant growth and high order backlog

Total operating output up 56 % to EUR 32.3 million (H1 2025: EUR 20.7 million)

EBIT up 29.3 % to EUR 3.43 million (H1 2025: EUR 2.65 million); EBIT margin at 10.6 % (H1 2025: 12.8 %)

Order backlog of around EUR 132 million secures capacity utilisation well into 2027

Strong equity ratio of 65.3 % (31 Dec 2025: 65.3 %)

2026 forecast confirmed: total operating output of approx. EUR 58 million, EBIT margin of 11.5 % – 13.5 %

Pullach / Ascheberg, 30 September 2026 – Daldrup & Söhne AG ("Daldrup") (ISIN DE0007830572) today published its Group Half-Year Report 2026. The drilling technology and geothermal specialist significantly increased Group total operating output and operating profit (EBIT) in the first half of the year. Andreas Tönies, CEO of Daldrup & Söhne AG: "Demand is high across all four business segments, and our drilling capacities remain well utilised."

Significant growth in the first half of 2026

In the first half of 2026, Daldrup increased Group total operating output by 56 % to EUR 32.3 million (H1 2025: EUR 20.7 million). Half-year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached EUR 4.5 million (H1 2025: EUR 3.5 million), and EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) rose by 29.3 percent to EUR 3.43 million (H1 2025: EUR 2.65 million). In relation to total operating output, this results in an EBIT margin of 10.6 percent (H1 2025: 12.8 percent). The results reflect, among other things, investments in the upgrade and modernisation of parts of the equipment fleet, as well as safety discounts applied to account for outstanding final settlements of individual projects as at the balance sheet date.

Group half-year net income rose to EUR 2.94 million (H1 2025: EUR 2.14 million). Earnings per share thus amounted to EUR 0.49 in the first half of 2026, compared with EUR 0.41 in the prior-year period. The Group's equity ratio as of 30 June 2026 remained at a comfortable 65.3 percent (31 Dec 2025: 65.3 percent).

Strong order backlog and investments strengthen the market position

Demand for drilling services continues to gain momentum. The geothermal market is benefiting in particular from improved regulatory conditions and funding opportunities, such as the Geothermal Energy Acceleration Act (GeoBG) and the KfW geothermal energy promotional loan (Programme 572), which provides coverage against exploration risk. The other three business segments also made a significant contribution to the positive business performance in the first half of the year.

In the first half of 2026, Daldrup adjusted the names of its segments and the allocation of individual activities to reflect market and project conditions. In addition to the Geothermal Energy segment, which continues to be reported under the same name, the other business segments are now called Raw material exploration & Science, Infrastructure & Environment, and Well remediation & Abandonment.

Long-standing drilling expertise and diversified activities across four segments provide a stable business model for demanding projects. In the first half of 2026, these included, for example, exploration drilling for salt production and workover operations for Schweizer Salinen AG, as well as research drilling to investigate the geothermal potential of limestone layers. In addition, Daldrup provided drilling services for post-mining activities for RAG Aktiengesellschaft and carried out the backfilling of abandoned wells in Switzerland. In the geothermal segment, Daldrup also completed two deep geothermal wells in Olching near Munich and prepared further drilling starts.

"Our projects in the first half of the year show how versatile our drilling expertise is. Our broad positioning across four business segments enables us to serve different customer requirements and to seize opportunities in several markets," says Andreas Tönies.

At the end of August, the order backlog amounted to around EUR 132 million (August 2025: EUR 140 million). This ensures that drilling crews and equipment remain well utilized well into 2027. The relevant processed market volume evaluated in terms of probabilities of occurrence, stood at around EUR 371 million at the same date (August 2025: EUR 325 million).

To further strengthen its market position, Daldrup has also invested in modernising and expanding its fleet of drilling rigs, including the acquisition of five used rigs. Once delivered and refurbished, they will expand existing capacities and increase flexibility of deployment across the various business segments.

Robust new business and confirmed annual forecast

The positive development has continued across all business segments since the end of the reporting period. For example, as already reported in July, Daldrup was commissioned by AFK-Geothermie GmbH to drill two deep geothermal wells in Aschheim near Munich. The order volume amounts to approx. EUR 16 million to EUR 18 million, with drilling operations reaching depths of up to 3,700 metres scheduled to start in November 2026.

Daldrup also sees additional market opportunities in its other business segments. In the medium term, the Special Fund for Infrastructure and Climate Neutrality should increase demand for exploration drilling in transportation and civil engineering sectors. The search for a final repository in Germany offers further order potential for the Raw Material Exploration & Science segment. In addition, the company expects rising demand, in particular due to remediation and safeguarding measures required by law and by the authorities.

The Management Board of Daldrup & Söhne AG confirms its forecast for the 2026 financial year. Assuming business develops as planned, Daldrup continues to expect Group total operating output of approx. EUR 58 million and an EBIT margin of between 11.5 % and 13.5 % of total operating output.

The Group Half-Year Report 2026 of Daldrup & Söhne AG is available for download at https://daldrup.eu/en/ir/.

Note: Conferences / events

24 November 2026: Deutsche Eigenkapitalforum, Frankfurt

10 – 11 February 2027: Hamburger Investorentage (HIT), Hamburg

21 – 22 April 2027: Munich Capital Market Conference



About Daldrup & Söhne AG

Daldrup & Söhne AG (ISIN: DE0007830572, WKN: 783057) looks back on an 80-year company history and is one of the leading specialised providers of drilling and environmental services in Central Europe. With its four business segments Geothermal Energy, Raw material exploration & Science, Infrastructure & Environment, and Well remediation & Abandonment, the company has a diversified business model.

In the Geothermal Energy segment, Daldrup provides drilling services for near-surface, medium-depth and deep geothermal energy down to a depth of 6,000 metres. The geothermal energy extracted in this way is used to generate heat and electricity.

Raw material exploration & Science comprises the exploration and development of deposits, in particular mineral raw materials and ores. It also includes exploration drilling to search for suitable final repository sites for radioactive waste, as well as drilling for scientific projects.

In the Infrastructure & Environment segment, Daldrup offers services for site investigation and ground stabilisation in mining areas and in road, bridge, tunnel and civil engineering. It also covers the remediation of groundwater and contaminated sites, the construction of environmental engineering facilities and monitoring wells, and well construction.

Well remediation & Abandonment comprises the technical reworking of existing wells (workover) and their professional decommissioning (plug & abandonment), including complete dismantling and the plugging of boreholes.

The shares of Daldrup & Söhne AG are listed on Scale (a segment of the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange).

Disclaimer

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities. This publication and the information contained herein are not intended for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America ("USA"), Canada, Australia or Japan.

Presse- & Investor Relations-Kontakt

Daldrup & Söhne AG

Annette Kohler-Kruse / Frank Ostermair

Phone: +49 171 547 69 84

E-Mail: ir@daldrup.eu

Emil-Riedl-Weg 6

82049 Pullach i. Isartal

Germany



www.daldrup.eu