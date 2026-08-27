EQS-News: Daldrup & Söhne AG publishes preliminary consolidated results for the first half of 2026

EQS-News: Daldrup & Söhne AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Half Year Results

Daldrup & Söhne AG publishes preliminary consolidated results for the first half of 2026



27.08.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

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Daldrup & Söhne AG publishes preliminary consolidated results for the first half of 2026

Group total operating output increases by 56 % to EUR 32.3 million (H1 2025: EUR 20.7 million)

EBIT grows 30.6 % to EUR 3.46 million (H1 2025: EUR 2.65 million)

EBIT margin at 10.7 % (H1 2025: 12.8 %)

Order backlog at the end of August reaches EUR 132 million (August 2025: EUR 140 million)

Forecast for 2026 confirmed

Pullach / Ascheberg, 27 August 2026 – Drilling technology and geothermal specialist Daldrup & Söhne AG looks back on a strong first half of 2026. According to preliminary figures, the Group achieved a total operating output of EUR 32.3 million, up from EUR 20.7 million in the prior-year period, representing growth of 56 percent. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose 30.6 percent to EUR 3.46 million (H1 2025: EUR 2.65 million). The EBIT margin based on total operating output was 10.7 percent (H1 2025: 12.8 percent). The order backlog in August 2026 reached EUR 132 million, compared with EUR 140 million in August of the previous year.

The preliminary figures reflect several effects. Daldrup carried out a large number of projects in the first half of the year. However, as final settlements for certain projects were still pending as of the reporting date, the corresponding operating output was recognized after applying a discount. At the same time, over the first six months, Daldrup made numerous investments in modernizing and upgrading its drilling rigs in order to meet rising demand for medium-depth and deep geothermal projects as well as exploratory drilling.

Andreas Tönies, CEO: "Despite the strong first half, we maintain our forecast for the full year 2026. Daldrup operates in project-based business. Alongside project delays, it is often small details that determine whether a project can still be booked in the current reporting period or only in the next one. Assuming business develops as planned, we expect total Group total operating output of around EUR 58 million and an EBIT margin between 11.5 and 13.5 percent."

About Daldrup & Söhne AG

Daldrup & Söhne AG (ISIN: DE0007830572, WKN: 783057) with a company history of 80 years, is a specialised provider of drilling and environmental services and is positioned among the leading companies in Germany. Its activities are divided into the business areas Geothermal, Resources & Exploration, Water Extraction and Environment, Development & Services (EDS). In the Geothermal Energy business sector, drilling services are provided both for near-surface geothermal energy (especially geothermal probes for heat pumps), but above all also drilling services for deep geothermal energy of up to 6,000 m, in order to use the geothermal energy thus accessible for the generation of electricity and/or heat. In the Raw Materials and Exploration business sector, the wells drilled by Daldrup & Söhne AG are used for exploration as well as mineral raw materials and ores (e.g. copper and gold). This division also provides drilling services in the context of finding a safe final repository for nuclear waste. The Water Extraction business area includes well construction for the extraction of drinking, industrial, medicinal, mineral, boiler feed or cooling water as well as thermal brine. The business area Environment, Development & Services (EDS) comprises special environmental engineering services such as the hydraulic remediation of contaminated sites, the construction of gas extraction wells for the extraction of landfill gas, the construction of groundwater quality measuring points or the construction of water purification plants.

The shares of Daldrup & Söhne AG are listed in the Scale (sub-segment of the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange) and part of the Scale30 Index.

Disclaimer

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities. This publication and the information contained therein are not intended for direct or indirect distribution in or within the United States of America ("USA"), Canada, Australia or Japan.

Press & Investor Relations Contact

Daldrup & Söhne AG

Annette Kohler-Kruse / Frank Ostermair

Fon +49 (0) 2593 / 95 93 29

ir@daldrup.eu

Emil-Riedl-Weg 6

82049 Pullach i. Isartal

Germany

www.daldrup.eu