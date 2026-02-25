EQS-News: Darwin AG Announces Preliminary Group Revenue for 2025 and Confirms Strategic Growth Trajectory

Novogenia Aktie

WKN DE: A3C35W / ISIN: DE000A3C35W0

25.02.2026

Darwin AG Announces Preliminary Group Revenue for 2025 and Confirms Strategic Growth Trajectory

EQS-News: Darwin AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Development of Sales
Darwin AG Announces Preliminary Group Revenue for 2025 and Confirms Strategic Growth Trajectory

25.02.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

 

Darwin AG Announces Preliminary Group Revenue for 2025 and Confirms Strategic Growth Trajectory

Munich, February 25, 2026 – Darwin AG (ISIN DE000A3C35W0) today announces its preliminary consolidated revenue for the 2025 financial year. Based on preliminary financial figures, the company generated consolidated revenue of approximately €55 million in the 2025 financial year (previous year: €25.3 million). This corresponds to revenue growth of approximately 117% compared to the previous year.

In addition, the company expects to report a positive consolidated net result.

We are very satisfied with the development of consolidated revenues in the 2025 financial year. The preliminary revenue figures underline the operational strength of our group,” comments CEO Dr. Daniel Wallerstorfer. “With the products of our wholly owned subsidiary Novogenia GmbH, we have gained international visibility for our comprehensive genetic analyses and the personalized nutritional supplements based on them. The strategic partnerships with 10X Health (USA) and M42 (Abu Dhabi) form the foundation for a new phase of scaling. For Darwin AG, we see significant potential for sustainable value creation through the implementation of these major projects and additional initiatives.

The full audited consolidated financial figures for 2025 will be published together with the 2025 Annual Report on May 12, 2026.

 

About Darwin AG

The “Darwin Group” (i.e. Darwin AG including its subsidiaries), headquartered in Munich (Germany), is a European healthcare company, particularly active in the field of human genetics and the development of personalized products based on genetic analysis. The genetic analyses conducted in the company’s own laboratory are used in the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of diseases, as well as in the production of individually tailored nutritional supplements and cosmetics. Darwin also acts as a partner to physicians, therapists, pharmacists, nutritionists, and fitness trainers, helping to ensure treatment or support that is as optimal as possible for the patient’s or client’s needs by analyzing their respective genetic predispositions. In addition, Darwin holds investments in innovative companies in the biotech, healthcare, and life sciences sectors.

 

Contact:

Darwin AG
Brienner Str. 7
80333 München
Tel: +49 89 - 20 500 450
investor.relations@darwin-biotech.com
 		 Media contact
MC Services AG
Katja Arnold, Pamela Keck
Phone: +49 89 - 210 228-0
darwin@mc-services.eu
 

25.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

2281138  25.02.2026 CET/CEST

