EQS-News: Darwin AG Announces Preliminary Group Revenue for 2025 and Confirms Strategic Growth Trajectory

Darwin AG Announces Preliminary Group Revenue for 2025 and Confirms Strategic Growth Trajectory



25.02.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

Darwin AG Announces Preliminary Group Revenue for 2025 and Confirms Strategic Growth Trajectory

Munich, February 25, 2026 – Darwin AG (ISIN DE000A3C35W0) today announces its preliminary consolidated revenue for the 2025 financial year. Based on preliminary financial figures, the company generated consolidated revenue of approximately €55 million in the 2025 financial year (previous year: €25.3 million). This corresponds to revenue growth of approximately 117% compared to the previous year.

In addition, the company expects to report a positive consolidated net result.

“We are very satisfied with the development of consolidated revenues in the 2025 financial year. The preliminary revenue figures underline the operational strength of our group,” comments CEO Dr. Daniel Wallerstorfer. “With the products of our wholly owned subsidiary Novogenia GmbH, we have gained international visibility for our comprehensive genetic analyses and the personalized nutritional supplements based on them. The strategic partnerships with 10X Health (USA) and M42 (Abu Dhabi) form the foundation for a new phase of scaling. For Darwin AG, we see significant potential for sustainable value creation through the implementation of these major projects and additional initiatives.”

The full audited consolidated financial figures for 2025 will be published together with the 2025 Annual Report on May 12, 2026.

About Darwin AG

The “Darwin Group” (i.e. Darwin AG including its subsidiaries), headquartered in Munich (Germany), is a European healthcare company, particularly active in the field of human genetics and the development of personalized products based on genetic analysis. The genetic analyses conducted in the company’s own laboratory are used in the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of diseases, as well as in the production of individually tailored nutritional supplements and cosmetics. Darwin also acts as a partner to physicians, therapists, pharmacists, nutritionists, and fitness trainers, helping to ensure treatment or support that is as optimal as possible for the patient’s or client’s needs by analyzing their respective genetic predispositions. In addition, Darwin holds investments in innovative companies in the biotech, healthcare, and life sciences sectors.

